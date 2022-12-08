Aware, Inc. Awarded 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

BURLINGTON, MASS., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. AWRE, a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, announced today that TMC has named its newly announced SaaS product, AwareID™, as a recipient of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.



AwareID combines the historically-disjointed best practices behind identity verification, multi-factor authentication and multi-modal biometrics into a single, low-code platform that is pre-configured for the most common use cases and is functional right from the start. It tackles onboarding and authentication to help organizations of all sizes improve their security posture while enhancing the end-user experience.

"We are thrilled to have our newest product offering recognized by TMC and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. Our team has done an outstanding job bringing AwareID's advanced authentication technology to the market," said Bob Eckel, president and CEO of Aware. "Biometrics can significantly reduce the amount of time needed to authenticate individuals and our goal is to make next-generation authentication easily accessible and affordable to organizations of all sizes."

The increased frequency of data breaches, the rising rate of fraud and the introduction of government regulations and mandates have driven organizations from all industries to look for security solutions that promise protection. However, the market is inundated with a plethora of products from a variety of providers that all need to be technically integrated and multi-sourced to make a complete offering. This sourcing and integration requires time, money and advanced technical knowledge—thus preventing any organizations that don't have those resources available from deploying the level of security they need. AwareID makes the latest in next-generation authentication available to the masses.

"Congratulations to Aware for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. AwareID has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware's software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware's algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company AWRE based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

