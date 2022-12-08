'Daawat Hyderabad 2022' by CommLab India Feeds 25,000 Needy People and Spreads Cheer

As part of the Annual Thanksgiving 2022, CommLab India, the leading provider of rapid eLearning solutions had organized Daawat Hyderabad with a mission to serve delicious Hyderabadi Biryani to 22,000 people in need.

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommLab India – the leading global provider of rapid eLearning solutions based out of Hyderabad celebrated its Annual Thanksgiving by feeding more than 25,000 people in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, India. This gigantic task was organized and executed completely by the CommLab India team.

"Daawat Hyderabad 2022" was held on December 1-2, 2022, at Banjara hills, Hyderabad. To commemorate 22 years of its existence, the team planned to prepare 22,000 packets of delicious home-cooked Hyderabadi Biryani for those residing in various orphanages, shelters for the homeless, old-age homes, slums, and other locations. However, due to the efforts of the entire team, they were able to feed around 25,300 needy people, exceeding their target.

Accomplishing this mammoth task requires a well-knit plan, which was prepared by the managers weeks before the event, and the prerequisites were arranged. Dedicated teams were allocated to handle every stage of the event including chicken cleaning, marination, rice and Biryani cooking, packing, sealing, and transportation. Equipment such as protective gear, sealing machines, and trolleys were in place at the venue.

Work for Day 1 started one night before the D-Day. The Prep team arrived at the location late at night to begin marinating the chicken (in the special yummy spice and curd mixture), keeping it ready for the cooking team, which arrived early the next morning.

While the city was sleeping during the cold winter nights, work had already commenced by the in-house chefs of CommLab India who cooked the delicious Hyderabadi Biryani. The Packing team which had arrived around 8:00 AM was welcomed by the aromatic smell of the Biryani. Working together as a team, they ensured that the first round of food packets was ready within 2 hours, which was then transported to the respective destinations.

After feeding around 13,000 people on Day 1, this massive project was repeated on Day 2 with the same teams but with more energized spirits where they fed around 12,000 people bringing the total to 25,300 people served with smiles.

"Our annual thanksgiving event is very close to our hearts. It shows the abundance we have in our lives – it demonstrates that the more we give, the more we get! We started very humbly by feeding 50 people 22 years ago, and now it has grown to 25K. We feel grateful, humble, and blessed to be able to feed people and bring smiles to their faces. We look forward to a day when we can feed a hundred thousand." says Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO & Co-Founder, CommLab India. And this is what RK Prasad, Ph.D. – CEO & Co-Founder had to say, "Serving the needy has always been at the heart of CommLab India's values since its inception."

Learn more about CommLab India by visiting their website.

About CommLab India:

CommLab India, with more than two decades' experience in the learning industry serving 100 International customers in 30+ countries, is one of the most sought-after global leaders for rapid eLearning solutions. It has been among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions for 2021 by eLearning Industry.

With its formidable authoring tool expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale, and value… with any authoring tool for:

Converting of ILT material into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums, virtual sessions, and other digital learning formats

Converting legacy courses (from Flash or any other authoring tool) to HTML5, even when source files are not available

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages – both text and audio

Media Contact

Mohammed Muzamil Ahmed, CommLab India, 91 9703497656, muzamil.ahmed@commlabindia.com

SOURCE CommLab India