Omada Health is the First Virtual Care Company to Join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement Leadership Alliance

Omada will join leading healthcare organizations like Northwell Health and SCAN Health Plan to advance quality in delivering hybrid virtual and in-person care.

Omada Health, a virtual, integrated chronic care provider, joined the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Leadership Alliance as its first virtual health member. The Leadership Alliance is a dynamic collaboration of health care providers united by a common mission — to work with one another and in partnership with patients, workforces, and communities to deliver the full promise of the IHI Triple Aim: improve the health of populations, enhance the experience of patients, and reduce the per capita cost of care.

This significant milestone reflects Omada's commitment to providing evidence-based healthcare for those living with chronic conditions, aimed at being a complement to primary care providers. Delivering an integrated virtual care experience backed by behavior science, Omada addresses some of the nation's most prominent and costly conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal issues.

"Omada Health is honored to join the IHI Leadership Alliance, and we look forward to the opportunity to work with fellow forward-thinking healthcare organizations to educate how to best provide quality care in a virtual care environment," said Omada CEO and Co-founder, Sean Duffy. "We're excited to be a part of IHI's mission to create a better healthcare future."

Omada was also named to the Pursuing Equity Learning Network earlier this week at the IHI Forum in Orlando, FL. This network is designed to foster systemic action to achieve improvements in health equity. Omada's inclusion signifies its dedication to providing equitable care and addressing social drivers of health through virtual care platforms, where care teams can meet patients where they are at.

"Members of the IHI Leadership Alliance are aligned on collectively working toward better care, better health, and affordable costs," said Dr. Kedar Mate, President and CEO of IHI. "Virtual care is critical to the future of our health system, and Omada's leadership in delivering virtual care will be a significant asset to the Alliance."

Omada Health delivers integrated, virtual care across chronic conditions, a top clinical need for employers and health plans. By combining clinical best practices with the science of behavior change, Omada Health improves member health and reduces the cost of care. Working with over 1,700+ customers — including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s across a wide variety of industries — Omada delivers personalized care plans for diabetes, diabetes prevention, hypertension, and musculoskeletal issues. All programs include integrated behavioral health support. Omada Health's virtual care programs are clinically supported and evidence-based, with results published in multiple peer-reviewed journals. To learn more, visit www.omadahealth.com.

