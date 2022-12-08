At 5.5% CAGR, Decorative Concrete Market Size will Hit USD 20.2 Bn, Globally by 2028 | Zion Market Research
The global decorative concrete market size was worth around USD 14.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 20.2 billion by 2028 | CAGR of 5.5%SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Browse the full “Decorative Concrete Market By Type (Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Concrete Overlays, Colored Concrete, Polished Concrete, Epoxy Concrete, and Others (Concrete Dyes, Engravings, And Knockdown Finish)), By Application (Floors, Walls, Driveways & sidewalks, Patios, Pool Decks, and Others (including Ceilings and Countertops)), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/decorative-concrete-market
The global decorative concrete market size was worth around USD 14.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 20.2 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% over the forecast period. The report analyzes the decorative concrete market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the decorative concrete market. Key players functioning in the global decorative concrete market include S.A.B. de C.V., CEMEX, HeidelbergCement AG, DuPont, Ultratech Cement Limited, 3M Company, BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, Arkema SA, Huntsman International LLC, and Boral Limited.
The global decorative concrete market is segregated based on type, application, end-use, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into stamped concrete, stained concrete, concrete overlays, colored concrete, polished concrete, epoxy concrete, and others (including concrete dyes, engravings, and knockdown finish). With the increased popularity of polished concrete, which had over 18 percent market share in 2021 to enhance the category growth. Based on application, the market is divided into floors, walls, driveways & sidewalks, patios, pool decks, and others (including ceilings and countertops). In 2021, the floor category dominated the market. Based on end-use, the market is divided into non-residential and residential. By 2028, the non-residential sector is anticipated to account for a sizable percentage of the market with to growth of almost 5.6 percent.
During the projection period, the market in North America is anticipated to have the greatest revenue share in the global decorative concrete market. Industry revenue growth is anticipated to be fueled by the significant presence of leading market competitors in the region's nations. The need for decorative concrete is rising as a result of the quick development of technologies utilized in the building and construction sector, which is also anticipated to fuel the decorative concrete market's revenue growth. The development of the North American market is anticipated to be fueled by rising regional government investments in the construction of commercial buildings. Other significant aspects that are anticipated to promote market growth include the rising demand for residential construction and the rising number of nuclear families in North American nations. Additionally, the expansion of the North American decorative concrete market is anticipated to be fueled by escalating government restrictions on environmental safety and the recycling of materials with low construction waste. The biggest market growth rate is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region for religion (CAGR.) The main countries in this region are China, India, and Japan, which explains why. Both residential and commercial construction has increased dramatically in these countries in recent years. The same thing is going in Indonesia, which is also a significant country and economy in the Asia-Pacific area.
Global Decorative Concrete Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Stamped Concrete
Stained Concrete
Concrete Overlays
Colored Concrete
Polished Concrete
Epoxy Concrete
Others (include concrete dyes, engravings, and knockdown finish)
By Application
Floors
Walls
Driveways & sidewalks
Patios
Pool decks
Others (include ceilings and countertops)
By End-Use
Residential
Non-residential
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Recent developments:
In December 2020, following successful launches in Mexico and Europe, CEMEX introduced Vertua, their brand of low carbon ready-mix concrete, in the United States. Vertua Classic, Vertua Plus, and Vertua Ultra make up the collection. Additionally, the business offers Vertua Classic (which reduces CO2 emissions by 20–30%) in California's Bay Area, Central Valley, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Diego. In 2021, the products Vertua Plus and Vertua Ultra are anticipated to launch.
In November 2020, Sika boosts its manufacturing capacity in the UAE with the completion of a new manufacturing plant in Dubai. Epoxy resins will also be produced locally for the Target Market Flooring in addition to concrete admixtures. Sika invested in the expansion of its manufacturing facilities at the Dubai location to improve production flexibility, accelerate delivery times, minimize inventory, and optimize cost structures.
Decorative Concrete Market: Growth Drivers
A rise in the demand for stamped concrete for flooring projects to drive market growth
One of the main reasons for the increase in demand is the increased demand for stamped concrete, particularly for the construction of hotel flooring and other commercial structures. This is primarily because stamped concrete has many advantages, including a good aesthetic appeal for floors, resistance to sliding, and resilience to wear & tear brought on by high foot traffic. In the Middle East and Africa as well as the Asia Pacific, a major increase in demand is anticipated. It is anticipated that significant investments in housing constructions and quick industrialization in these areas' developing nations will increase demand for stamped concrete. The aesthetic appeal of a building or other structure is enhanced with stamped concrete, which will increase demand for it in the years to come. All of these factors are projected to drive the global decorative concrete market growth.
Decorative Concrete Market: Restraints
Price volatility for raw commodities restricts the market growth
Prices for the energy and raw materials used to make decorative concrete are erratic, and this tendency is expected to persist during the projected period. The fluctuating price of crude oil and petroleum could push up the price of raw materials, which would then push up the price of decorative concrete coatings, color pigments, cement, adhesives, and sealants. As a result, the cost of decorative concrete is directly impacted by the cost of these components. Vendors raise the price of their goods or cut their profit margins in response to rising raw material costs, which will have a negative impact on the expansion of the market.
Decorative Concrete Market: Opportunities
An increase in remodeling and renovation projects worldwide to offer growth avenues for market growth
The demand for decorative concrete will increase during the projected year due to an increase in remodeling and renovation activities in non-residential spaces. The structures of their establishments are also being renovated by hotel and resort owners in an effort to increase their clientele and improve the lodging quality. For instance, JW Marriott debuted a new hotel in Canberra, Australia, in September 2019. The hotel boasts the newest design highlights and polished concrete flooring, which enhances the visual appeal of the floors. The industry's growing investments in residential development and retail are also anticipated to accelerate the adoption of decorative concrete.
