Author Pam Weinreis Wants Readers to Get to Know God Again
A guide to reigniting one's relationship with GodCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pam Weinreis’s book, Well Worth MY Soul, is a devotional born out of her own experiences aimed at helping readers grow their relationship with God. Meant to guide and show readers how best to spend their time with God on a daily basis, this devotional book can be especially helpful for those who are unsure of where to start their journey toward enriching their spiritual relationship with God. Weinreis encourages the reader to find wisdom and strength through faith instead of the material world.
Pam Weinreis is a loving mother to four kids and a grandmother to seven grandchildren. She is the loving partner of a rancher who raises cattle on a farm located close to the Little Missouri River. In addition to writing, she also teaches at a Sunday school at the Grace Church. Weinreis also manages a personal blog wherein she discusses scripture with her readers and shares more meaningful spiritual experiences for her audience to learn and take from.
A passage from the devotional reads: “In the struggle against sin the battle begins in the mind. If the heart reflects the person, let us set our minds on things from above, not on things that are on earth.” This excerpt reinforces her message of making more time for God and not taking it for granted. She reminds us that while we do think of material gain, we need to be mindful of the limits of what it can give us. Learn to find the time for spirituality and make that time meaningful with Pam Weinreis’s Well Worth MY Soul. Get your copy today.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
