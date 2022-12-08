Sand vs Snow: CheapOair.ca Shares Which Travel Destination Canadians Prefer This Winter Season

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A winter wonderland skiing through the snow or a beach holiday in the sand? The eternal winter travel debate about which preference Canadians prefer for winter is solved as leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca shares the top booked destinations as we head into the holiday season.

Through its comprehensive travel trend monitoring, CheapOair.ca was able to review the top booked winter holiday destinations through the web site and has found that more Canadians are trading in their snowshoes for sunglasses. The top sunny destinations that Canadians are booking are:

1. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Cancun, Mexico

4. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

5. Los Angeles, California

6. Las Vegas, Nevada

“Building snowmen or building sand castles – both offer fun experiences for people to enjoy,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca. “It is interesting to see that the top destinations for this winter are warmer climates however completely understandable as the weather tends to get colder this time of year.”

The mission of CheapOair.ca is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Canadians can find up-to-date travel-related guidelines to destinations worldwide via the “Ready for your next trip” section on CheapOair.ca.

