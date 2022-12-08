Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,959 in the last 365 days.

InterCure to Participate in Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference

Mr. Rabinovitch is one of the global cannabis senior executives to participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure, will participate in Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference, taking place December 8th, 2022.

Mr. Rabinovitch will take part in the industry leaders panel on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST, and will be available for 1 on 1 sessions by appointment only.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
amos@intercure.co 


Primary Logo

You just read:

InterCure to Participate in Cowen 5th Annual Cannabis Conference

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.