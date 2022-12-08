The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Appoints Four New Board Members

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) announces the appointment of four members, Beth Kase, Marcus Shoffner, Rep. Jim Struzzi, and Amanda Lipps, to the board of directors.

As an ambassador athlete representing the IMABLE foundation, Beth Kase regularly consults with new amputees, as well as children, and small groups, about issues and challenges faced by the adaptive community. Beth sees her role in PPFF as a representative of the adaptive community that desires to enjoy parks and forests along with everyone else.

“I’ve been a quad amputee since 2015 as a result of septic shock. Learning to continue doing what I enjoy and helping others do the same is my new direction in life,” Beth says.

In her free time, Beth is involved in CrossFit daily, adaptive CrossFit competitions, and bike racing. She goes fishing with her husband as often as they can.

Marcus Shoffner is President & CEO of the Outdoor Inclusion Coalition, an organization focused on developing the outdoor industry to represent the diversity of Pennsylvanians.

“I believe in Marci’s vision for the foundation and support the attainable goals and objectives displayed in the strategic plan,” says Marcus. “I look forward to bringing my equitable recreation development experience to the board of PPFF to build upon the current and subsequent strategic plan, to grow a diverse stakeholder base, and further develop an outdoor experience representative of individuals historically underrepresented outdoors.”

Marcus resides in Pittsburgh and can be found biking on the Great Allegheny Passage, camping in one of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, or skiing at one of the many resorts the state has to offer.

Rep. Jim Struzzi is in his third term of service to residents of the 62nd Legislative District. Jim has a history of championing legislation related to management and oversight of the environment.

“As a longtime supporter of our state parks and forests, I am truly honored to be asked to serve in this capacity. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of what I consider to be some of Pennsylvania’s tremendous assets, something for which I’ve advocated since taking office," Jim says.

Amanda Lipps currently works for Vision Together 2025, a volunteer-based, collaborative, non-profit organization for community and economic development in Johnstown, as the Volunteer and Community Engagement Manager. Previously, she worked for REI Bedford Distribution Center as the Outreach Specialist.

A summa cum laude graduate from Baker College in Business Administration, Amanda is currently a PA Master Naturalist trainee in Westmoreland County. In addition, she’s in the Cambria County Chamber’s Leadership Program this year and sits on the board of Conemaugh Valley Conservancy and the Friends of Shawnee and Blue Knob State Parks.

In 2020, Amanda was awarded the Anderson Award at REI, a prestigious peer-nominated award for those who best exemplify the co-op values. In 2021, she was awarded the PPFF COVID-19 Champion for sewing masks for DCNR employees and organizing solo cleanups during COVID. Also in 2021, she received the Volunteer of the Year award from First Waves, a nonprofit that uses stand-up paddle boarding, the art of filmmaking, and digital media as a catalyst to inspire the conservation of local waterways and mentorship for at-risk youth.

Amanda says, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Board of Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. As a lifelong nature lover and steward of public lands, I closely identify with PPFF’s mission to ensure the next generations have free, equitable access to PA’s state parks and forests. The impact that public lands have had on my life has been instrumental in making me the person that I am today and I want to share that with everyone across Pennsylvania.”

The Foundation would also like to acknowledge and thank departing board members Rep. Mark Longietti and Eric Williams. Rep. Longietti served for ten years and will transition to the PPFF advisory board. Eric Williams served for three years.

“These new board members bring a remarkable set of credentials and breadth of experience to an already strong group. I look forward to their further contributions to Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests,” says PPFF Chair Brad Mallory.