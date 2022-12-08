Intelligent Foods Acquires National Meal Kit Service Gobble

Intelligent Foods’ acquisition creates a direct-to-consumer food juggernaut bringing multiple D2C food companies together. This deal is the first and only profitable acquisition in the D2C food industry to date

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Foods, powerhouse food manufacturer of healthy meal and supplement solutions, today announced the acquisition of popular 15-minute meal kit service Gobble for an undisclosed amount.



The deal will unite two of the industry leading premium meal delivery services, Gobble and Sunbasket, under the Intelligent Foods umbrella to diversify the manufacturer's offerings and expand their US market reach to over 40 million households. Gobble’s consumers include busy families looking for easy solutions to spend less time cooking and more time connecting over a home cooked meal, while Sunbasket creates recipes designed for health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious meals that fit their dietary preferences and sustainable lifestyles. This acquisition is the next step in Intelligent Foods’ business strategy to dominate the D2C food and meal solutions market.

Gobble’s Founder and CEO, Ooshma Garg, will join Intelligent Foods as CEO of both Sunbasket and Gobble, overseeing a robust portfolio of premium, better-for-you food brands, to help consumers live healthier lives. Under Garg’s leadership, Gobble became profitable in 2019 and joins Intelligent Foods as a debt-free and profitable business. With Garg’s rich knowledge and vast experience in the food and meal delivery space, she joins to expand the company into a full-scale healthy food manufacturer with a growing portfolio of profitable and sustainable DTC brands and private label clients.

“In today’s market landscape, diversification is critical for a secure and sustainable future," said Garg. "Intelligent Foods’ global capabilities are astonishing and with this acquisition, we are creating competitive operational efficiencies that will set a new standard for D2C meal service creation and execution. With the spirit of a startup and state of the art nationwide food production capabilities, I know we have the expertise, infrastructure, and rigor to take Gobble’s momentum as a profitable business into Intelligent Foods’ portfolio and transform the face of the meal solutions industry.”

Sunbasket and Gobble will continue to exist as separate brands, reaching their distinct target consumers based on their needs and demographics, but will strengthen operations under Garg’s leadership and effectively consolidate efforts where applicable. Gobble’s Executive Chef, Thomas Ricci, Chief Technology Officer, Chris Woodford, and Head of Finance, Katerina Zaporozhetz, will join Garg’s newly formed leadership team at Intelligent Foods. Both brands will remain uniquely positioned to serve their respective markets and contribute to Intelligent Foods’ mission of helping people live their healthiest lives.

Intelligent Foods will now have the capacity to produce more than $1.5 billion in food products annually across their six facilities. The company’s existing offerings span meal periods, diets, and food habits, including ready-to-heat meals, semi-prepped meal kits, supplements, and more.

ABOUT GOBBLE:

Gobble helps busy families make dinnertime special again. Voted Parent Magazine's #1 Meal Kit Subscription for Families, the company’s fresh, delicious and healthy meals arrive prepped and ready to serve in 15 minutes or less. Gobble’s meal kits are so easy that anyone can cook delicious, satisfying meals at home. Gobble's proprietary “taste engine” technology creates weekly menus personalized to each family's dietary and taste preferences. Internationally inspired meals designed by celebrated chefs will delight your family's taste buds and transform you into a Dinner Hero. Visit www.gobble.com for more information.

ABOUT SUNBASKET:

Sunbasket is a meal delivery brand on a mission to help people live their healthiest lives, starting with what’s on their forks. Since 2014, Sunbasket has been delivering nutrient-rich, restaurant-quality meal kits, ready-to-heat meals, and healthy snacks right to consumers' doorsteps. Sunbasket meals are crafted by award-winning chefs and dietitians from organic fresh produce, sustainable seafood, antibiotic- and hormone-free meats, and clean ingredients. The brand believes food plays a crucial role in wellness and aims to make living a healthy lifestyle supremely easy, sustainable, and delicious. The meal subscription service offers more than 30 new options every week that fit a variety of healthy lifestyles, including Paleo, Keto-Friendly, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Pescatarian, Mediterranean, Diabetes-Friendly, Vegan, and Carb-Conscious. Visit Sunbasket.com or follow Sunbasket on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , Pinterest or TikTok for more information.

ABOUT INTELLIGENT FOODS:

Intelligent Foods was founded in 2021 with a mission to help people transform their health through innovative and personalized nutrition. The conglomerate is a global manufacturer of innovative meal and supplement solutions that distributes its cutting edge health and wellness consumer products via retail, direct-to-consumer, and enterprise channels. Its in-house brands include health-focused meal delivery company, Sunbasket , family-friendly meal kit company, Gobble , and therapeutic ketone technology innovator, Prüvit .

