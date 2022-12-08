/EIN News/ -- The ONUART Foundation and UNAOC launches the “One Humanity ID” project, a Digital Identity platform developed by WISeKey

The One Humanity ID platform empowers key initiatives related to the trade of NFT art pieces and other human interactions

Madrid (Spain), Geneva (Switzerland) – December 8, 2022 – The ONUART Foundation and WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity company announced today the launch of the One Humanity ID, a Digital Identity platform developed by WISeKey. collaboration delivers a new Digital Identity platform, based in WISeKey’s platform “WISeID”, that is linked with different initiatives derived of the strategic partnership between both entities.

With this new project, the ONUART Foundation opens the possibility to all citizens of the world to show their support in favor of the “One Humanity World,” a new global architecture oriented to put the individual at the center of the international system. We are moving towards a new era, the era of intelligence, and we must create a new global frame to allow all individuals to feel free and secure and explore their capacities. Human Rights should be the backbone of this new global world. Becoming a member of the “One Humanity ID” platform collectivity will enlarge the power of all of us and will make of our aspiration a reality. Therefore, thus platform is so important, and the membership of all, so crucial. This is a platform for a world in peace, driven by creativity and cooperation.

WISeID is an innovative approach to people’s identity able to protect online interactions for individuals and companies. WISeID provides users with a Digital Identity that can be used to secure email communication, digitally sign documents with legal validity and it’s complemented with features such as dual factor authentication and single sign-on. WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative blockchain technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using the “My WISeID” mobile application without even having to type any password. Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that are easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications.

WISeID is accessible as a web service via the WISeID.com trust services portal. Through the WISeID.com website, individuals can create their digital identity and get instant access to benefits, and corporations can offer a digital identity to their employees and/or customers by signing up for managed identity services. Additionally, wiseid.com provides corporations with the ability to integrate WISeID accounts into their own websites and applications to benefit from strong authentication and digital signatures services.

In the meantime, we are proud to announce that WISe.ART Entrusted NFT Platform join force with ONUART Foundation becoming its official NFT marketplace and we’ll mint an NFT from the opening of the Human Rights Concert at The Human Rights Hall in its 2021 and 2022editions.

The Onuart Foundation will allocate the funds obtained, to support schools in Africa in its art section, in order to promote the creative talent of the new generation.



The NFT captures the opening of the Human Rights Concert at the United Nations, immortalized by the famous photographer Thierry Bouët, named among the best five photographers of the world by Condé Nast in 2000.

Ambassador Juan Antonio March, President of the ONUART Foundation said: The Human Rights concert, at the Human Rights Hall at the United Nations, has been an iconic world concert from 2014 to 2022. In 2021 the famous photographer Thierry Bouët, immortalized its magical atmosphere, and his graphic document is an iconic testimony of a unique moment in the connection of Art and Politics.

“WISeKey and the OISTE Foundation are proud to participate in such initiatives and facilitate the access to everyone to a digital identity, WISeID is demonstrating once more its strength so served as a solid base for these projects,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

The “One Humanity ID” platform is already accessible from the website https://onehumanityworld.ch.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

