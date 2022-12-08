Commissioner Against Corruption participates in the 12th General Meeting of the IAACA online

MACAU, December 8 - The Commissioner Against Corruption Chan Tsz King and the Deputy Commissioner Against Corruption cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ao Ieong Seong, among others, participated in the 12th General Meeting of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) by videoconference this evening.

At the meeting, the joining of some new members was endorsed and the work progress of the Training Committee was reported. The members also agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at an international level. In addition, the work targets for the year 2023 were decided, including the continuous expansion of the anti-corruption network, the strengthening of cooperation among international organisations and the joint effort in combating crimes of corruption.

Established in Beijing in 2006, the IAACA is an important platform for experience exchange among anti-corruption institutions from different countries and regions. One of the objectives of the IAACA is to promote the effective implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption and to strengthen international cooperation among anti-corruption institutions in combating crimes of corruption. The meeting was presided over by the incumbent president of the IAACA, Simon Peh Yun-lu, the former Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption of the Hong Kong SAR.