Yang Xuefei’s guitar excellence at CCM Sketches of China in concert

MACAU, December 8 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, presents Sketches of China, a soulful journey through Chinese and European music brought by guitarist and musical pioneer Yang Xuefei, one of the world’s top guitar virtuosa will finally step on CCM’s Grand Auditorium on 7 January 2023.

Teaming up with erhu player Lu Yiwen and young pipa sensation Sun Ying, Xuefei will take the audience back to the Han Dynasty through the modern age with interpretations of Chinese folk tunes and Latin compositions. Besides familiar pieces, from excerpts of The Butterfly Lovers to Silver Clouds Chasing the Moon and Three Variations on Plum Blossom, the audience will enjoy a set of flamenco-inspired music, including works by Juan Martín.

Born in Beijing, Yang Xuefei became an instant success aged 10 at the China International Guitar Festival. As a young guitarist she gave her first recital and concerto at the Beijing National Centre of Performing Arts. Later on, the musician became one of the few classical guitarists signing with major international labels. Having played with the world’s leading orchestras in over 50 countries across most continents, Xuefei’s international acclaim came to light at numerous prestigious venues and festivals, from the BBC Proms, to the Vienna Concert Hall and New York’s Lincoln Centre. On this return to Macao, where she held well missed concerts, music lovers should expect yet another evening of flawless technique and fluid musicality.

For those who wish to find more about the concert, CCM hosts a free admission pre-show talk to be presented in Cantonese at the centre’s Conference Room, one hour prior to the performance. The musicologist will share insightful views on Xuefei’s background and repertoire introducing the audience to a diversity of music from various cultures and epochs.

Tickets will be available from December 9 (Friday) at CCM’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network outlets at various prices and discounts.

In line with the latest anti-epidemic guidelines, the venue will operate at 75% capacity with patrons required to either present proof of a Covid-19 primary vaccination course (two doses) completed at least 14 days prior to the show, or a negative nucleic acid test issued within the previous 48 hours. Those failing to comply with these requirements will not be allowed in the auditorium and tickets will not be refunded. For further information and ticketing, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the credit card ticketing hotline on (853) 2840 0555.