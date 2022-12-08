The CCAC organises a series of activities to echo with the UN’s International Anti-Corruption Day

MACAU, December 8 - On the occasion of the UN’s “International Anti-Corruption Day” (IACD) observed on 9th December every year, the CCAC carried out a series of promotional activities earlier, including the launch of a dedicated webpage, a creative dubbing activity, WeChat quiz games and subject talks in the community as well as the production of publicity content in the media, which aim to, through online and offline approaches, deepen the public’s understanding of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and arouse public concern on corruption related issues.

To echo with the theme of this year’s IACD of the UN, “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption”, the CCAC will specially organise thematic activities on 9th December and invite civic associations to visit the Branch Office in Taipa, during which talks on anti-corruption and guided tours will be provided to raise residents’ awareness of integrity and law-abidingness.

Moreover, the CCAC organised the “Creative Dubbing Collection Activity: Speak up against Corruption” and the “Knowledge on IACD” WeChat quiz games successively in November with an aim to deepen the public’s understanding of the integrity building work of Macao and the UNCAC through a lighthearted and fun way. Both activities received active participation from the citizens. Up to 8th December, almost 20,000 people participated in the WeChat quiz games.

The “Creative Dubbing Collection Activity: Speak up against Corruption”, which was held for the first time, ended at the end of November and received favourable responses. The CCAC collected a total of 137 entries. Some of them fully reflected how the citizens used their creativity and dubbing techniques in the dubbing of the video clips to show the importance of safeguarding integrity of the community. The CCAC selected 20 excellent entries based on the criteria including creativity of the content of the entries, relevance to the theme, dubbing techniques and uses of voices and tones. The list of awardees and some of the excellent entries will be uploaded to the dedicated webpage of UN’s “International Anti-Corruption Day” on 9th December for sharing with the public.

At this very important occasion of the UN’s IACD, the CCAC again urges all sectors of the community to support the theme of this year by uniting together to fight corruption and to safeguard integrity of the community.