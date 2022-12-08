Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau regularly announces information about the stocks of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks in pharmacies

MACAU, December 8 - In response to the latest pandemic development and to assist public in the purchasing of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) will make available on its website (www.isaf.gov.mo) every two hours information regarding the stock of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks in pharmacies in Macao.

Surveys will be conducted daily from 9 am to 9 pm, coinciding with the opening hours of the majority of pharmacies. Please be noted that the stock of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks in pharmacies may vary due to actual sales situation.

COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits sold under “Macao Residents Rapid Antigen Test Kits Supply Scheme” through the 55 convention pharmacies are $4 patacas per test kit. Aside from that, the prices of different brands of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits or KN95 masks are different due to packaging, brand, origin and incoming cost. The prices of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits or KN95 masks may also vary among pharmacies. For the latest information regarding the availability of these reagents, please visit Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau website (www.isaf.gov.mo).

For queries, please contact Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau by calling 85983522 (office hours) or 85983504 (24-hour voicemail).