Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,979 in the last 365 days.

Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau regularly announces information about the stocks of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks in pharmacies

MACAU, December 8 - In response to the latest pandemic development and to assist public in the purchasing of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) will make available on its website (www.isaf.gov.mo) every two hours information regarding the stock of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks in pharmacies in Macao.

Surveys will be conducted daily from 9 am to 9 pm, coinciding with the opening hours of the majority of pharmacies. Please be noted that the stock of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks in pharmacies may vary due to actual sales situation.

COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits sold under “Macao Residents Rapid Antigen Test Kits Supply Scheme” through the 55 convention pharmacies are $4 patacas per test kit. Aside from that, the prices of different brands of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits or KN95 masks are different due to packaging, brand, origin and incoming cost. The prices of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits or KN95 masks may also vary among pharmacies. For the latest information regarding the availability of these reagents, please visit Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau website (www.isaf.gov.mo).

For queries, please contact Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau by calling 85983522 (office hours) or 85983504 (24-hour voicemail).

You just read:

Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau regularly announces information about the stocks of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks in pharmacies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.