Robot Fleet Management Software Market To Surpass USD 881.8 Million at a 33.8% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Robot Fleet Management Software Market Growth Boost by Rise in Robot-Based Industrial Automation

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Robot Fleet Management Software Market : Information By Component, Device Type, Robot Type, Application, and Region—Forecast till 2030”, the global robot fleet management software market will touch USD 881.8 million at a 33.8% CAGR by 2030.

Robot Fleet Management Software Market Drivers

Industrial automation based on robots is on the rise. Robotics will increase productivity and have the potential to bring manufacturing production skills back to developed nations. Labor is likely to receive a sizable distribution of the benefits as productivity rises. Robot adoption will undoubtedly influence product development because of its potential to reorganize global supply chains.

Robot Fleet Management Software Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global robot fleet management software market report include,

Freedom Robotics Inc

Mobile Industrial Robots

Clearpath Robotics Inc

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Addverb Technologies Private Limited

Milvus Robotics

Bridge Robotics Ltd.

Fives

Meili Robots

Energy Robotics

DGWorld

Formant

Waypoint Robotics

AU Optronics Corp.

AutoGuide Mobile Robots

Teradyne Company and

Omron Corporation.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Fleet Management Software to offer Robust Opportunities

Artificial intelligence (AI) is progressively taking over numerous technological applications. The user experience is changing across many industries, from game forecasts to apps and websites that display accurate user suggestions. Fleet management is one of the many industries that AI is influencing. As a result of the increased need to prioritize driver safety without compromising cost or efficiency, smart fleet management solutions have been adopted. Reduced fleet costs can be achieved in large part by using fleet management software.

Robot Fleet Management Software Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Robot Fleet Management Software Market Size by 2030 2030: USD 881.8 Million Robot Fleet Management Software Market CAGR during 2022-2030 33.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The Integration of AI With Fleet Management Software



Industry 4.0 is Expected to Open New Revenue Streams for the Market Key Market Drivers The Rise in Robots-Based Industrial Automation



The Benefits Offered by the Fleet Management Software Propelling its Adoption

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce to act as Market Restraint

The lack of skilled workforce, changing legal framework, and high initial investments & maintenance costs may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Robot Fleet Management Software Market Segmentation

The global robot fleet management software market has been bifurcated based on component, device type, robot type, and application.

By component, software will lead the market over the forecast period.

By device type, desktop/laptop will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By robot type, the robot fleet management software market is segmented into aerial robot and ground robot.

By application, the robot fleet management software market is segmented into autonomous shuttles, healthcare, agriculture, construction and infrastructure, logistics and delivery, warehouse, industrial/manufacturing, and others.

COVID-19 Analysis Of Robot Fleet Management Software Market

The end-user industry was significantly impacted during the first quarter of 2020. Many governmental and commercial effects on the sector were observed, including business slowdowns or closures and significant travel restrictions. Global and economic activity significantly decreased as a result of the shutdown. Regarding workforce and labor planning, the industries faced significant difficulties. Due to the enforced lockdown, the automotive industry was among the worst affected. A number of industries, including the automotive, manufacturing, warehouse, logistics, and delivery, were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The IT industry was not significantly affected by the pandemic, though. Despite the pandemic, the IT sector experienced steady revenue. The biggest effect a pandemic had on the IT sector was an increase in IT spending as more people chose to work from home and more people adopted cloud computing and other digital platforms. The pandemic has additionally created new market opportunities for the IT sector, including rising demand for fleet management technology.

Fleet management software was more widely used in the industry during the COVID-19 lockdown. It made it possible for projects to go on in a digital and virtual setting even when participants could not get together in person. Smarter construction is made possible by this collaborative approach, which enables data sharing between businesses and professional disciplines. The information can then be used in prefab manufacturing to create the components and modules that will eventually be assembled to create finished structures.

Traditionally, fleet management has taken place in on-premises settings, where businesses place and manage their resources internally using their own IT infrastructure. When workforces were dispersed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the viability of server-based data storage and VPNs for collaborating and accessing building design software was called into question. The switch to a design team that works remotely called for a reevaluation of how engineering and architectural firms collaborate. The most advantages, according to many, came from embracing the rapidly growing field of cloud-based collaborative building design environments.

Robot Fleet Management Software Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Robot Fleet Management Software Market

During the forecast period, the market for robot fleet management software is anticipated to be driven by the expanding use of robot fleets across numerous end-user industries, including manufacturing, electrical and electronics, logistics, warehousing, and automotive, among others. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific make up the Asia-Pacific region.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Robot Fleet Management Software Market

Because of rising e-commerce sales and demands for warehouse automation, North America is expanding steadily. The market is likely to grow as a result of rising technology adoption, significant manufacturers in the area, and government funding for automated warehouses and distribution centers. The US, Canada, & Mexico make up the two halves of the North American continent.

Europe to Have Significant Growth in Robot Fleet Management Software Market

Heated debates about the future of globalization, labor, and society have been sparked by the exceptional advancement in automation technologies over the previous ten years. The labor market and economy in Europe have changed as a result of robots' growing importance in industrial output. Europe is divided into the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, and the Rest of Europe.

