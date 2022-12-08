Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market to Register a CAGR of over 7.8% till 2032, Mentions Future Market Insights, Inc.

The surgical drainage devices market in the U.K. is expected to reach a valuation of 128 Mn by 2032. South Korea Surgical Drainage Devices Market Analysis is likely to reach US$ 71.6 Mn during 2022 – 2032

Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. The growth of the market for Active Drains is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 7.8% during 2022 – 2032. The value of Active Drains Market increased at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2017 – 2021.



Active drains are systems that collect fluid and deposit it in reservoirs. These reservoirs reduce hospital workers' exposure to contaminated fluid. Active drains use an artificial pressure gradient to remove fluid from a wound or body cavity.

According to the National Library of Medicine, patients with active drains experienced 6% delayed healing compared to 54% for those with passive drains.

Active drains play an important role in improving the outcome of cardiothoracic surgeries, especially in children. As a result, the use of active surgical drain devices among a wide range of end-users has increased along with an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like arthritis and osteoporosis. This appears to be primarily driven by significant progress in the medical device industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Surgical Drainage Devices Market

The pandemic disrupted routine hospital services all over the world. For patient safety, the hospital reduces the number of elective surgeries during the pandemic. Reduced elective surgery protected patients from viral transmission, but it reduced global demand for Surgical Drainage Devices. According to a British journal of surgery report, over 20 million elective surgeries were canceled during the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in Surgical Drainage Devices include Acelity, Teleflex Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Cook Medical, Johnson and Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker, Becton Dickinson, and Centese.

Some of the recent developments of key surgical drains devices providers are as follows:

In October 2021, Centese created a self-cleaning chest tube device that offers more accurate measurements for keeping tabs on patients recuperating from heart or lung surgery. The device developed by Centese is called the Thoraguard device. This device will help Centese accelerate its growth in the segment of surgical drainage devices.

In April 2019, Smith & Nephew plc announced the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. This addition will further accelerate the growth of Smith & Nephew’s surgical drains business and advance the wound care franchise.

In October 2019, 3M announced the acquisition of Acelity, Inc.



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Surgical Drainage Devices Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Surgical Drainage Devices Market in terms of Product Type (Active Drains, Passive Drains), Application (Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neurosurgical Procedures, Abdominal Surgery, Orthopedics, Other Applications.) by End use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Active drains

Passive drains

By Application:

Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurosurgical Procedures

Abdominal Surgery

Orthopedics

Other Applications



By End-Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics



