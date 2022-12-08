Leprosy Treatment Market to Gain Popularity across the Globe by 2028 | Glaxo Smith, Systopic Lab., Acme Pharma

Leprosy Treatment Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leprosy is an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. It can affect the skin, nerves, lining of the nose (nasal mucosa), and eyes. The disease can be cured with early diagnosis and treatment. Thus, there is an increasing demand for leprosy treatment across the globe. Leprosy can be cured with 6-12 months of multi-drug therapy. Treatment of paucibacillary leprosy is with the drugs dapsone, rifampicin, and clofazimine for six months. A number of other antibiotics may also be used. Leprosy is curable and treatment in the early stages can prevent disability. People with leprosy (or Hansen's disease) can continue to work and lead an active life during and after treatment.

Increasing demand for leprosy treatment due to the increasing incidence of leprosy is expected to propel growth of the leprosy treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, there were 127558 new leprosy cases detected worldwide in 2020, according to official figures from 139 countries from the 6 WHO (World Health Organization) Regions. The new case detection rate among child population was recorded at 4.4 per million child population.

Moreover, increasing number of clinical trails and increase in research and development is also expected to augment the growth of the leprosy treatment market. For instance, in October 2020, NLR and NLR India launched an innovative research project, named Stop the Transmission of Leprosy, to end leprosy transmission in India. The project, focuses on early detection of leprosy and preventive treatment of people who have contact with persons affected by leprosy.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has seriously affected global health, resulting in the suspension of many regular health services, making the diagnosis of other infections difficult; for instance, the diagnosis of leprosy. Moreover, after the outbreak of COVID-19 and ensuing WHO recommendations on social distancing and lockdown, active case finding activities of leprosy were suspended in most states since April 2020. This in turn has had a severe impact on the growth of the leprosy treatment market.

Leprosy Treatment Market Key Players:

Glaxo Smithcline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Systopic Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Acme Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, IDPL, Astra Zeneca Pharma India Ltd., Lark Laboratories (UIndia) Ltd., Genetic Pharma, and Novartis International AG.

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of type of leprosy:

Early and indeterminate leprosy treatment

Borderline tuberculoid leprosy treatment

Tuberculoid leprosy treatment

Borderline leprosy treatment

Histoid leprosy treatment

Lepromatous leprosy treatment

Borderline lepromatous leprosy treatment

Diffuse leprosy of Lucio and Latapí

On the basis of treatment:

Multidrug Therapy

Others

