FMW Media Signs a Contract to Produce and Distribute Commercials about The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s Products.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media announces signing a studio production agreement with The Sustainable Green Team , Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("SGMI") to create information commercials. The deal calls for FMW Media to create, direct, produce and distribute commercial content about SGMI and its environmentally friendly agriculture products.



Each commercial airing expects to bring attention to SGMI products, mainly its HumiSoil® product , which increases water absorption and retention in soil. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd., and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group entered a collaboration agreement where SGMI can sell and market VRM's HumiSoil product in North America. VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying HumiSoil to improve all soil types to increase worldwide agricultural yields. HumiSoil restores topsoil's water content and nutrition. The Company plans to make HumiSoil® available for home gardens and lawns throughout the US to help relieve water use in cities and to help VRM Biologik Group in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world's arable land. Those Commercials will inform viewers about HumiSoil and its unique hydrosynthesis technology.

Other commercials will explain how SGMI can develop and deploy its innovative solutions to mitigate waste and other byproducts, creating soils, mulches, and lumber products from green reusable waste.

SGMI expects the commercials to run monthly for the next six months on Bloomberg TV . Each commercial produced focuses on SGMI products with an expectation to market and educate consumers about the need for agricultural sustainability.

Tony Raynor, CEO of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd., states, "FMW Media has a very professional staff of producers and directors who can successfully create commercials, effectively explain SGMI's environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources. We expect commercials to educate consumers about the need to recycle and create agricultural benefits. And we expect to market and educate viewers about the Company's relationship with VRM BioLogik's HumiSoil product and how it is a must in restoring soils with water and nutrients."

Commercials are to commence airing in the next 30 days.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group :

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

