Inspirato Announces JauntLiving™, Fully Serviced Extended Stays in Inspirato Luxury Vacation Homes

New members-only benefit addresses growing demand with stays of up to one year in the Hamptons, Los Cabos, Vail, Newport Coast, and more

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced the launch of JauntLiving, a new members-only benefit featuring significant savings on extended stays in Inspirato luxury vacation homes. JauntLiving stays range from 14 days to a year in length, are available in top destinations throughout the Inspirato portfolio, feature flat rate all-inclusive pricing, and include Inspirato’s personalized five-star service.



With JauntLiving, Inspirato members can easily book a multi-month spring golfing hiatus in sunny Los Cabos, move into their own place in the Hamptons for the summer, watch the aspens change in Vail all autumn long, or luxuriate for months resort-style overlooking the Pacific in Newport Beach. In each case, Inspirato’s expert on-site concierge teams will be on hand to help members “live local” during their stays, guiding them to the best their destination has to offer, while providing the exceptional service and certainty for which Inspirato is known.

Each JauntLiving stay is priced at a flat cost that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees, offering exceptional value not typically found for comparable accommodations outside the Inspirato portfolio. The first slate of JauntLiving trips, which was released to Inspirato members for booking on December 7, 2022, can be viewed at https://www.inspirato.com/jaunt/jaunt-living.

“Thousands of Inspirato members have inquired about extended stays with the Club, especially over the past few years, and we believe the market for these longer-term immersive travel experiences will only continue to grow,” said Inspirato’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brent Handler. “With the Inspirato portfolio of controlled luxury accommodations now larger than ever before, we are well-positioned to offer an extensive selection of these stays to affluent travelers at substantial value. In fact, in most cases, the savings from a single JauntLiving trip can exceed the annual cost of an Inspirato subscription.”

JauntLiving is the newest entry in Inspirato’s long-standing Jaunt program, designed to provide Inspirato members with verifiable value on luxury travel with the club. It joins JauntNow, which provides savings on getaways over the next 60 days, and Jaunt52, which features high-value trips available for booking within the next year. Like all Inspirato trips, every Jaunt stay includes Inspirato’s distinctive five-star personalized service, including pre-trip planning, expert local concierge, and housekeeping.

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is the innovative luxury hospitality brand that provides access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences, with five-star personalized service included on every trip. In 2019, Inspirato revolutionized travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world’s first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. In 2022, Inspirato introduced Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use platform designed to support important causes by delivering high-value fundraising results for nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit inspirato.com.

