Datasea Unveils National Hailijia Air Sterilizer Product Campaign

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that it has unveiled the national Hailijia air sterilizer product campaign with an online event and offline product showcases in various cities in China, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Hangzhou and Shanghai. Hailijia air sterilizers and purifiers feature five different models to tackle a wide range of disinfection needs and have gained attention because of the global coronavirus pandemic. More than 50 institutions specializing in trade and distribution from China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East participated in the event, highlighting the market interest in the products. During the product campaign, Datasea has entered into eight marketing and distribution agreements in order to expand the business and reach to customers and sell certain Hailijia air sterilizers and purifiers in China.







Hailijia air sterilizers have fifteen software copyrights in China, three patents in China and eight patent applications are pending in China. It is one of the earliest products worldwide incorporating innovative ultrasonic disinfection with optics against Covid-19, and its ultrasonic disinfection technology has been proven by the leading labs like Wuhan Institute of Virology with a 99.83% efficacy in nine seconds against Covid-19, and a 99.99% efficacy against Staphylococcus albus and Escherichia coli. Under ultrasound excitation the coronavirus and microorganisms will vibrate, and the amplitude of that vibration will be very large, producing strains that could break certain parts of the virus, doing damage to the outer shell and to the RNA inside. Eventually, the high-speed movement of the proton of ultrasound can destroy the formation of microorganisms and can kill bacteria and virus effectively.

Building on Datasea’s advanced acoustic intelligence technology, Datasea has developed five models under the brand Hailijia, including an in-vehicle sterilization and deodorization device, a restroom sterilization and deodorization device, an air disinfection device, and an air disinfection and sterilization device, to target public and private application scenarios such as hospitals, airports, logistic warehouses, as well as cold chain transportation and home care. Air sterilizers have gained attention because of the global coronavirus pandemic, and the need for sterilization has likely become a permanent way of life for many.

Together with the product showcase, Datasea also introduced marketing program with the focus on recruiting franchisee and distributor, which builds on the business’s long commitment to innovate and expand its reach to customers with products of reliability, ease of installation, and health risk mitigation.

Commenting on today's announcement, Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea stated, “Our proprietary acoustic intelligence has continued to strengthen the company's core competitiveness. We have made lots of progress after the release of China’s inaugural white paper with co-authors, MIIT, and Institute of Cloud Computing and Big Data, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, which uncovered detailed facts and compelling analyses of the acoustic-intelligence technology, commercial applications, and the industry outlook for the first time. Datasea is also in the process of UL certification and TUV certification applications. There can be numerous real-world applications with acoustic-intelligence systems. Top applications include smart city, transportation, environment protection, manufacturing, healthcare, medical beauty, agriculture, smart homes, among others. Going forward, Datasea will continue to increase research and development investments in the field of acoustic intelligence and accelerate product upgrades. We’ll continue to integrate acoustic intelligence into various business lines, such as air sterilizers.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. There cannot be any assurance that the marketing and distribution agreements will generate any revenue for the Company. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

