Alcatraz AI Announces New Features to Strengthen Enterprise Security and Compliance

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz AI , a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, today announced a series of new enhancements to its flagship product the Rock™. Now including features like Admin Portal Single Sign On (SSO) and Profile Expiration, Alcatraz AI delivers critical controls for organizations to easily manage employee access while complying with industry privacy and security regulations.

The Rock by Alcatraz AI is a simple, secure, and trusted facial authentication solution that fits seamlessly into existing access control systems. It creates a more secure and frictionless authentication experience at access points and eliminates the persistent challenges of access control — including headaches with physical credentials, resource constraints, and bad user experiences.

“The access control market is ripe for disruption, as organizations look to adapt their technology for the workplace of the future while prioritizing security and privacy,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “With these new features, Alcatraz AI expands its commitment to giving security professionals the best controls to manage users and comply with evolving regulatory requirements, while making areas more safe and secure.”

New features announced today include:

Admin Portal SSO Configuration : The Alcatraz AI admin platform now integrates with leading SSO companies including Microsoft Azure Active Directory , Okta , and Ping Identity to increase security and compliance at points of potential cyber attacks. These integrations are available now to all customers.

: The Alcatraz AI admin platform now integrates with leading SSO companies including , , and to increase security and compliance at points of potential cyber attacks. These integrations are available now to all customers. Profile Expiration: To better ensure only authorized individuals have access to secure areas, the new “auto delete” option removes users who have not accessed the system during a timeframe defined by the security team. Profile Expiration will be available in Q1 2023.

“When I first saw the Rock in action, I immediately realized the potential for it to be used for dual factor authentication to protect high-security spaces,” said Martin Green, Manager of Security, Telecommunications & Emergency Preparedness at Baycrest . “I met with the leaders in our IT and Pharmacy departments and they agreed that the Rock would be a simple and frictionless way to protect these sensitive areas. Since the installation, feedback from the employees has been nothing but positive. We are very happy with the results and look forward to installing more in the future.”

About Alcatraz AI

Founded in 2016, Alcatraz AI is the most secure, effective, comprehensive access control biometric solution on the market. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with existing access control systems to transform physical security. With a vision of simplicity and security, Alcatraz AI protects more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies, including their assets and secure facilities.

For more information, please visit www.alcatraz.ai and follow @alcatrazai on Twitter and Alcatraz on LinkedIn.