Improvements in Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease From a Single TearCare® Treatment Sustained Through 12 Months

DATA PRESENTED AT THE 2022 AMERICAN ACADEMY OF OPTOMETRY MEETING

MEIBOMIAN GLAND FUNCTION IMPROVES BY 63% AND DRY EYE SYMPTOMS REDUCED BY 44% THROUGH 12 MONTHS



/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, is pleased to report independent data addressing a frequent question from eyecare practitioners (ECPs) and patients regarding the treatment of meibomian gland disease (MGD) using the TearCare® System: How long does a single treatment last?

Clinical outcomes for 78 dry eye patients (156 eyes) treated at a single center, the Cleveland Eye Clinic, showcased the duration of efficacy of a single, first-time treatment of MGD using the TearCare® System and were presented by Thomas Chester, OD, FAAO at the 2022 American Academy of Optometry meeting. Patients throughout the study exhibited improved dry eye signs and symptoms for more than 12 months, and in some cases up to 18 months, post treatment. The study was a retrospective, investigator-initiated trial (IIT) reviewing clinical outcomes for patients who had been treated with the TearCare® system at least 12 months prior to data collection.

“These data showed that patients experienced a 44% decrease in dry eye symptoms from baseline to week 8, suggesting a fast onset of action from TearCare®, and this symptom reduction was maintained through month 12, further suggesting sustained long-term improvements associated with the use of the TearCare® System. In some patients, these therapeutic benefits were maintained through 18 months. This data should help provide both patients and practitioners with confidence that a single TearCare® treatment may improve a patient’s dry eye symptoms for substantive period of time after the procedure is performed,” said Thomas Chester, OD, FAAO. “In addition, treatment with TearCare® may help address poor patient compliance with daily prescription eye drop regimens - a common hurdle encountered when prescription eyedrops are the only treatment option provided.”

For this study, all patient data were collected from medical records retrospectively with no prospective intervention. Patients’ symptoms were assessed at a single time point pre-treatment and at four time points post-treatment (8-12 weeks, 6 months, 12 months, and 18 months). Patients treated with therapies other than TearCare® within the 12-month window, including ophthalmic prescription medications, were excluded. In total, data from 78 patients (156 eyes) who had been treated with the TearCare® system and who returned for post-treatment follow up were included in the analysis.

Results of the trial showed most subjects experienced at least 12 months of gland function improvement and decreased symptoms. Standard Patient Evaluation of Eye Dryness (SPEED) score data decreased approximately 6.2 points, from 14.1 ± 6.5 to 7.9 ± 5.7, at eight weeks after treatment and was maintained up to 12 months post-treatment, indicating a positive treatment outcome. In addition, the average meibomian gland expression (MGE) score increased 4 points post-treatment from baseline of 4.9 ± 2.6 in the right eye and 4.8 ± 2.4 in the left eye to 9.0 ± 2.7 (P <0.001) in the right eye and 9.0 ± 2.9 (P<0.001) in the left eye (measured at 8 weeks post-treatment) and remained at least 3 points higher from baseline over the course of a year with a month 12 score of 7.8 ± 1.7 (P <0.001) in the right eye and 7.8 ± 1.4 (P <0.001) in the left eye, again suggesting positive treatment outcomes in the signs of dry eye.

“Sight Sciences is committed to redefining the treatment paradigm for dry eye, a disease that until now has primarily been treated by prescription eye drops and artificial tears,” said Paul Badawi, CEO of Sight Sciences. “Considering only approximately 5% of dry eye patients currently receive interventional MGD procedures such as TearCare® for the treatment of their dry eye1, we believe these clinical data demonstrate the durability of treatment effect with TearCare® and will support greater adoption of the procedure. Interventional procedures for dry eye not only address the often mismatched mechanism of action of commonly prescribed Rx that typically target aqueous deficiency when most dry eye patients are suffering from accelerated tear evaporation due to MGD2 but they also help address patient compliance issues and the high monthly costs of daily prescription medications. Since the use of the TearCare® System helps address the root underlying cause of obstructive MGD and evaporative dry eye, and since our growing body of clinical data suggest that such use confers durable efficacy advantages for many patients, we believe it will transform how dry eye is treated in the future.”

Our objective is that these long-term efficacy findings, along with the ongoing prospective SAHARA RCT (NCT04795752) directly comparing the TearCare® system with Restasis in the first ever large-scale device versus drug RCT, will provide payors with evidence in support of insurance coverage for TearCare® along with a provider reimbursement pathway.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION™ Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

About the TearCare® System

The TearCare® System is FDA cleared and indicated for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, when used in conjunction with manual expression of the meibomian glands. The TearCare® System is the only device designed to evacuate obstructed meibomian glands while harnessing a natural blink experience. The system is comprised of single-use, universally fitting SmartLids™ which are placed on the eyelids to deliver “intelligent therapeutic heat” safely and effectively. The portable SmartHub™ communicates directly with the SmartLids to precisely control the amount of phase transition heating and the duration of treatment. After 15 minutes of therapeutic heat, the Clearance Assistant forceps allows the ECP to control expression of the stagnant, obstructed meibum expertly and precisely by targeting individual meibomian glands while obtaining full visual confirmation of the success of this personalized treatment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release or during the earnings call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the following: estimates of our total addressable market, future revenue, expenses, capital requirements, and our needs for additional financing; our ability to enter into and compete in new markets; execution of our market strategies; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our customers’ and suppliers’ businesses and the general economy; our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; our ability to scale our infrastructure; our ability to manage and grow our business by expanding our sales to existing customers or introducing our products to new customers; our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property protection for our products or avoid claims of infringement; potential effects of extensive government regulation; our abilities to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and clearances for our products that support our revenue projections, business strategies and growth; our ability to successfully execute our clinical trial roadmap; our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient reimbursement for our products; our abilities to protect and scale our intellectual property portfolio; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; our ability to obtain financing in future offerings; the volatility of the trading price of our common stock; our expectation regarding the time during which we will be an emerging growth company under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (the “JOBS Act”); our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings. These cautionary statements should not be construed by you to be exhaustive and are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

