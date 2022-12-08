Magnet Co Web Agency Named Top Global Service Provider of 2022 by Clutch
Magnet Co, a boutique web design agency based in Cincinnati, Ohio, joins Clutch's exclusive list, which represents the top 1% of companies on the platform across the world.
/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnet Co, a Cincinnati-based web agency that specializes in digital strategy, SEO, UI/UX design and software development, announced today that it has been recognized by Clutch as one of the Top 1,000 Global Service Providers in 2022. The list represents only the top 1% of companies on the platform across the world.
"It's gratifying as a small, fully-remote agency to be recognized alongside some of the biggest names in our industry, especially on a global scale," said Sarah Littlefield, owner and Strategic Director at Magnet Co. "We are passionate about the web and believe in the possibilities it creates - we want to keep learning, growing, and pushing boundaries while making impressive things alongside awesome people."
Magnet was selected as a Top 1,000 Global Service Provider in 2022 by Clutch, based on the following criteria:
- Selection of clientele and portfolio of work.
- Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience.
- Strong brand awareness and industry recognition.
- Number, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews.
About Magnet
We are an independent web agency based in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a human-focused approach to website design and development. Our core services are extremely focused on the things we do best: helping businesses succeed through masterful strategy, data-backed UI/UX design, cutting-edge technology, powerful software, and lasting support. More about the company can be found by visiting https://magnet.co and inquiries can be sent to hello@magnet.co.
About Clutch
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past five consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.
Contact Information:
Sarah Littlefield
Strategic Director
sarah@magnet.co
Related Images
Image 1: Magnet Co website graphic
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment