Larry Doyle Joins Sompo International as Chief Operating Officer, Global Markets, Commercial P&C

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today that Mr. Lawrence Doyle has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), Global Markets, reporting to Mr. Julian James, Sompo International’s CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C.



As COO, Mr. Doyle will take primary responsibility for operational performance and executing on key transformational programs across multiple functions, products and geographics in support of Global Markets and Sompo International’s aggressive growth goals.

“I’m delighted to welcome Larry to the Sompo International Global Markets team at such a pivotal moment in our growth,” said Mr. James. “His strong leadership and depth of operational expertise leading scaled, diverse, and globally distributed teams, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and expand our market position while enhancing our clients’ and trading partners’ experience.”

Mr. Doyle comes to Sompo International with more than 28 years of international insurance operational experience, most recently as Global Operations Executive with AIG. Having held various operational leadership roles within AIG living and working in the UK, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the U.S., he brings a proven track record in championing and executing on global strategies, empowering local teams and navigating organizational shifts that will not only enhance our internal operations but well position the Global Markets business and Sompo International for future growth.

“I am excited to join Sompo International and have the opportunity to work with Julian and the Global Markets team as we build out our product offerings and build on our reputation as a market leader in the UK, Continental Europe, Latin America and APAC regions,” said Mr. Doyle.

About Sompo International

Sompo International refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings, Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With approximately 10,000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over $36B in GPW, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on Linked In or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

