Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,930 in the last 365 days.

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) ASRs Provide 24/7/365 Security Anywhere People Live, Work, Visit and Study

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – NetworkNewsAudio – Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “The Rise of the Robots — Already Here, More Are Coming.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/YPxvg

Given the sheer volume of crimes committed today, there’s a growing demand to employ robots equipped with high-definition cameras, streaming and recording, with capabilities to surveil public and private areas in a bid to deter, intervene, capture and prosecute offenders. Robots aren’t intended to be a replacement for human security personnel, rather high-tech assistants that are incorruptible, cost efficient and relentlessly on patrol.

A global leader in the development of autonomous security capabilities, Knightscope, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based designer and builder of Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) that provide 24/7/365 security anywhere people live, work, visit and study in the United States. Knightscope is at the intersection of four highly relevant technologies today: autonomous driving, robotic, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence. The company uses all these technologies to deliver comprehensive systems that effectively give its customers extra eyes, ears and voices on the ground.
                       
About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knightscope.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knightscope are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/KSCP

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork


Primary Logo

You just read:

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) ASRs Provide 24/7/365 Security Anywhere People Live, Work, Visit and Study

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.