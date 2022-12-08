Functional Food Ingredients Market is Likely to Breach a Value of US$ 112.60 Bn in 2023 & is Estimated to Cross a Worth of US$ 215.36 Bn by year 2033-end, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Lactose-free Natural Food Items have now become more Popular among Health-Conscious Millennials; Sales of Functional Food Ingredients to Generate US$ 215.36 Bn by 2033. United States Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The functional food ingredients market is estimated at US$112.60 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach $215.36 Bn by 2033, growing at a 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for clean-label items, changing laws in the food and beverage industry, and rising customer awareness are all factors driving the market growth.



Rising affluence and urbanization are also linked to a way of life that offers more calorie-dense food selections but requiring less daily exercise. Obesity, diabetes, and gastrointestinal irregularities, among other medical disorders and health issues, are projected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Modern lifestyles have also been linked to several psychological difficulties such as depression, inattention, and cognitive impairment. People are focused on the consumption of nutritious and nutritionally dense foods to avoid such ailments, which is expected to provide huge potential for the global functional food ingredients industry.

Download In-depth Report Sample@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15915

The younger generation is growing more aware of the need of adding nutritious foods to their diets. As a result, increased demand for nutritional foodstuffs among some of the health-conscious population is driving revenue growth in the functional food ingredients market.

As customer demand for gluten-free and GMO-free (Genetically Modified Organisms) food items grows, manufacturers are producing functional food components that are also devoid of artificial flavors and preservatives.

North America is the market leader and will account for the majority of the functional food ingredients market. Because of their expanded availability in restaurants and eating spaces, functional foods and drinks are in high demand in the region.

Key Takeaways

North America is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United States functional food ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Asia Pacific functional food ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The Chinese functional food ingredients market is expected to rise at a quick CAGR of 10.5%.

The Japanese functional food ingredients market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The European functional food ingredients market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

through 2033. Germany is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United Kingdom functional food ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.14% through 2033.

through 2033. The natural segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The food and beverage segment is estimated to hold 42.8% of the market share during the forecast period.

View Full Report Details @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/functional-food-ingredients-market

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the wearable band market are Cargill, ADM, Kerry Group, British Foods PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, DMH Ingredients, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, E.l. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Arla Foods, Koninklijke Dsm N.V. and others.

These businesses have employed a range of strategies to increase their market share for functional food components. They have employed both organic and inorganic growth techniques, such as new product releases, acquisitions, corporate expansions, and partnerships, to expand their customer base and raise revenue.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, ADM captured Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes to meet consumer demand for functional food ingredients for the development of new products.

In August 2019, Urlick & Short developed a variety of organic starch and proteins for the bread industry that incorporate functional food components to increase the nutritional content of the food items in which they are used.

For your Queries, Connect with Report Analyst@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15915

Key Segmentation of the Functional Food Ingredients Market

By Type:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Proteins and Amino Acids

Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Carotenoids

Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates



By Source:

Natural

Synthetic

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Animal Feed

By Purpose:

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Cardio Health



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

Request Report Customization@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15915

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverages Domain:

Vegan Pasta Market Size : As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of USD 416.7 Mn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 9% for 2022-32.

Natural Antioxidants Market Share : The natural antioxidants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Sea Bream Market Growth : The sea bream market is valued at US$ 275.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 522.7 Million by 2032.

Fish Powder Market Analysis : The global fish powder market is expected to reach US$ 8.7 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 7.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Yeast Extract Market Forecast : As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 8,707.7 Mn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7.3% for 2022-32.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com