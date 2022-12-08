Remix Therapeutics to Present at 5th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit

Company to Announce Lead Program During Podium Presentation

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that executive management will present at the 5th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit to be held December 14-15, 2022 in Boston.



Podium Presentation:

Title: Novel Approaches to Reprogram RNA Processing with Small Molecules Date/Time: Wednesday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET Presenter: Peter Smith, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Panel Discussion:

Title: Exploring the Future of RNA Investment & Collaborations Space for Small Molecules Date/Time: Wednesday, December 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET Presenter: Heather Wasserman, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer

“We look forward to disclosing our lead program and presenting our novel approach to reprogramming RNA processing among an audience of researchers, clinicians and other industry leaders. Our innovative REMaster technology platform holds the promise to bring effective new medicines to patients in need, and forums such as these help to advance those efforts,” said Dr. Smith.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix’s innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com .

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lissette Steele

lsteele@vergescientific.com

202-930-4762 ext. 409

Investor Contact:

Will O'Connor

Stern Investor Relations

will.oconnor@sternir.com

212-362-1200