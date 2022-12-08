Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,930 in the last 365 days.

International Committee on Nigeria Executive Director to Present Fact-Finding Report

'A Force More Powerful' Event About Securing Peace in Nigeria

/EIN News/ -- HYATTSVILLE, Md., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Committee on Nigeria (ICON) is raising awareness of the true causes of conflict in Nigeria, which according to Christian advocates for religious freedom is key to peacemaking, and will be gathering on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m., 8470 B, Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20785.

The inspiration for the talk and audience discussion is the 2002 Documentary Series, A Force More Powerful, produced by the International Center for Nonviolent Conflict.

Mr. Kyle Abts, former missionary and the Executive Director of the International Committee on Nigeria, will report based on his recent fact-finding tour to the Middle Belt. Already more than 300,000 lives have been lost to the war with Islamic State-linked insurgencies since 2009, and more than 60,000 lives have been taken by radicalized bandits in the Middle Belt, according to Abts.

Having served as a volunteer liaison to the U.S. Mission in Abuja, Abts says there is some good news. Engaged Americans who are raising awareness about sectarian-based terrorism in Nigeria are saving lives, but the U.S. Government needs to change course to avert catastrophe.

Attendees will hear from the host of the meeting, Bishop John Pedro, founder of Faith Clinic International, a longtime resident of Lagos. Bishop Pedro will speak to the awakening of faith he is witnessing in Maryland and how it is related to the moral rearmament of Christians in Nigeria.

Mr. Douglas Burton, a contributor to The Epoch Times, will report on the worsening conditions for victims of terrorism in Nigeria's Middle Belt.

Topics:

  • How African Migration Strengthens America.
  • Expats Break Silence - as the Bonds between two peoples grow;
  • Where Freedom Rings, the People Prosper. What You Can Do!

Feedback, input, and participation from the Nigerian diaspora can bring about media attention and political change, as demonstrated by peaceful protests around the world. The "Force More Powerful" theme invoked 20 years ago is an awakening of religious eagerness and political courage that emboldens leaders at the grassroots level. Our next hill to conquer is the 2023 Elections in Nigeria and the 2024 Elections in the USA.

Nigeria is in trouble, but there is hope. There are powerful forces within those who understand their role to make an impact. Those residing in America can be a voice for peace in Nigeria.

Contact Information:
Kyle Abts
Executive Director
info@iconhelp.org
2622712319

Related Images






Image 1: Force more powerful


You are invited



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Force more powerful

Force more powerful

You just read:

International Committee on Nigeria Executive Director to Present Fact-Finding Report

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.