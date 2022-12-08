Submit Release
Astera Labs Appoints Jack Lazar to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, the industry leader for purpose-built connectivity solutions, today announced the appointment of Jack Lazar to its Board of Directors. Lazar brings more than 30 years of experience in financial and operational leadership roles at technology companies where he has been part of multiple IPOs and acquisitions. He currently serves as board member and advisor for a variety of industry-leading technology companies.

“I am excited to welcome Jack to our board,” said Jitendra Mohan, CEO, Astera Labs. “His leadership experience in the semiconductor industry at both private and public companies and his valued insights as a seasoned board member will help us with the next phase of our company. I look forward to working with him and our board as we scale for growth.”

Lazar previously served at GoPro as CFO during its IPO, at Qualcomm as SVP, Corporate Development and General Manager of Qualcomm Atheros, and prior to that, at Atheros Communications as CFO and SVP of Corporate Development.

Lazar is the latest in a series of growth-minded executives to join Astera Labs’ board, following the appointments of Dr. Alexis Black Bjorlin, VP of Infrastructure at Meta, and Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics Incorporated.

“From its beginning, Astera Labs has broken the mold of how a semiconductor start-up should operate by innovating across its business and gaining immense customer traction for its connectivity solutions,” said Jack Lazar. “I am excited to join the company at this pivotal time and look forward to working with the team to execute on its vision.”

About Astera Labs
Astera Labs Inc. is a leader in purpose-built data and memory connectivity solutions to remove performance bottlenecks throughout the data center. With locations worldwide, the company’s silicon, software, and system-level connectivity solutions help realize the vision of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Cloud through CXL™, PCIe®, and Ethernet technologies. For more information about Astera Labs including open positions, visit www.AsteraLabs.com.

CONTACT: Lori Zielinski
lori.zielinski@asteralabs.com


