Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Recent Clinical and Preclinical Data on Lead Programs, Including Presentations at ASH

Conference Call to be Held on December 14th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using protein inhibition and protein degradation to develop cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options, will hold a conference call with slides to discuss recent clinical and preclinical data from its lead programs on December 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.



Management will review recently announced interim results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial with seclidemstat in Ewing sarcoma and FET-rearranged sarcomas, as well as new clinical data from MD Anderson Cancer Center’s study with seclidemstat plus azacytidine in hematological cancer being presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition next week.

New preclinical data with Salarius’ targeted protein degrader SP-3164 being presented at ASH will also be reviewed, along with previously announced SP-3164 preclinical data that was presented at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Conference.

Slides that accompany management’s discussion of these data and presentations will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations Corporate Presentations portion of the company’s website here.

Conference Call Information

Salarius encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call here to receive a dedicated dial-in number and PIN. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register can participate by dialing 866-777-2509 (U.S. Toll Free) or 412-317-5413 (International). A webcast of the call can be accessed here.

Following the conclusion of the call, a telephone replay will be available until December 21, 2022 by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0088 (International) with access code 2583194. An archive of the webcast will remain available for a period of time.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with cancer in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, the company’s lead candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and certain additional sarcomas that share a similar biology. This trial is currently on a partial clinical hold and is not enrolling new patients. Seclidemstat has received fast track, orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers at MD Anderson Cancer Center. This trial is currently on a voluntary pause and is not enrolling new patients. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing program and was a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). SP-3164 is currently in IND-enabling studies and anticipated to enter the clinic in 2023. For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

kgolodetz@lhai.com

212-838-3777