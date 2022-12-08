Stirling CBD Launches Innovative Solventless CBD Extraction

Find out how Stirling CBD's solventless extraction process changes how CBD is extracted.

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of CBD popularity across the country has catapulted many CBD companies to increase their production. The industry in 2021 racked up $12.8 billion and is projected to grow 21.3% over the next couple of years.

The only hurdle most companies face when trying to upscale is finding the right extraction method. The ideal extraction process could increase output and keep costs low. But, the current mainstream options can only offer one of the two goals.

Common Problems of Conventional Extraction Methods

There are many extraction methods available to CBD entrepreneurs. Some use solvents; others rely on traditional methods. The current extraction processes have four underlying problems that can hamper scaling and mass production.

Low Yield: Solvent-based (ethanol, CO2 and Butane) methods wrestle with a low output, which means a lot of plant matter has to be used to extract the cannabinoids. Due to the low yield, these processes are expensive and often wasteful.

High Operation Cost: CO2 extraction is a method that relies on expensive specialized equipment and, as a result, is not as cost-effective when scaling up is a priority.

Though Butane extraction (BHO) requires little initial equipment investment, supply and storage can be costly. Because butane is highly flammable and potentially dangerous, facilities can charge more to store it, citing a need for proper equipment and precautions to ensure safe storage.

Contamination Risk: Extractions using solvents can expose the hemp biomass to dangerous chemicals, resulting in contamination without proper precautions. An example of possible contamination is via butane, which is toxic to humans and, if ingested, can cause lung complications .

Compromise on Purity: CO2 and BHO extracted products make it impossible to achieve 100% purity. Though organic methods can provide high CBD concentrations, the process involved is labor-intensive and not viable for production on a massive scale.

The Wonder of the Cavitation method

The Cavitation Method is an organic and highly efficient process developed by Stirling CBD and its partners. After putting the hemp biomass in distilled ice water, cavitation mechanical force agitates the trichomes, causing them to burst and release the cannabinoid compounds. There is no risk of contamination since biomass does not interact with any chemicals and only uses water to extract. Unlike most other methods, Cavitation produces large quantities of pure extract, making it perfect for large-scale production.

How is Cavitation Done?

1. Biomass Preparation: The process starts with pure hemp plant matter. Stirling uses hemp flowers and leaves, which are then finely chopped and placed inside a stainless steel tank.

2. Ice Water Submersion: The chopped biomass is submerged in ice water, solidifying the trichomes and making them easy to separate.

3. Cavitation Application: The biomass is blasted with billions of air bubbles using a specialized machine, and the pressure created causes the trichomes to come off.

4. Filtering the Biomass: The ice water and biomass mixture pass through a 40-micron filter. This filter separates the extracts from the other materials, including any unwanted plant matter, while preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The result is a large amount of pure cannabinoid extract.

5. Extract Processing: The extract is processed to create products like CBD isolates, full spectrum, and broad spectrum variants. Cavitation makes it possible to harvest large amounts of any sub-compound, allowing the manufacturer to create multiple single compound-focused solutions.

Examples of such products include CDGA/CBDA gummies, full spectrum CBD oils, CBN gummies, and many more.

Stirling's Commitment to High-Quality CBD Products

The Cavitation method makes it easier for Stirling CBD to deliver high-quality CBD products for chiropractors and ordinary consumers. Stirling is the only manufacturer to utilize this process, and the benefits allow Stirling to continue developing innovative products at affordable prices. This affordability, in turn, helps chiropractic professionals and CBD enthusiasts continue to reap CBD's benefits without breaking the bank.

Stirling CBD continues to create customer-centered products like energy gummies, immunity gummies, and even lotions for muscle soreness. This freedom to create is only possible through our unique extraction method.

About Stirling CBD

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, California, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. In addition, Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold exclusively to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

Contact Information:

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment