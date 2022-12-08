Davie: Advocating for Marine Life Conservation

/EIN News/ -- LÉVIS, Québec, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davie is proud to announce a $50, 000 financial contribution to a research and development project in partnership with Innovation Maritime (IMAR), an applied research centre, and the Université de Sherbrooke.



The project aims to design and build a test platform in a controlled environment for the evaluation of different technologies used to reduce underwater noise radiated by ships. The project focuses on both traditional and innovative means of noise reduction and will ultimately improve the St. Lawrence River’s marine mammals’ sound environment. A $218, 000 budget has been allocated to the project, including $150, 000 from Transport Canada as part of the Quiet Vessel Initiative, and $18, 000 from the Université de Sherbrooke.

The project’s relevance stems from the fact that although there exist guides listing solutions for the reduction of underwater noise, their effectiveness is rarely quantified and often lacking in design and sizing rules.

According to Kamal Kesour (PhD), project leader at IMAR, “With this project, we are looking to develop sizing methodologies and to better document how these solutions are applied to make it easier for shipowners and their engineering teams to adopt them right from the design phase.”

To achieve this, IMAR will design and manufacture a platform equipped with controlled vibro-acoustic reference sounds to reproduce the expected acoustic and vibratory excitations. Several underwater noise reduction solutions will then be investigated as part of the project. The results will be used to compare each method’s ability to decrease underwater noise pollution. The opportunity to work with a small-scale platform will significantly reduce the overall cost of conducting these assessments, rather than procedures mobilizing an actual ship.

“The key advantage of this laboratory tool is to be able to evaluate several independent means of mitigation in a controlled environment, using only one system,” added Olivier Robin (PhD), professor at the Université de Sherbrooke and member of the Centre for Research in Acoustics-Signal-Human.

It should be noted that IMAR has access to a 15-metre-long, 6-metre-wide, 20-metre-deep diving pool that will be used to deploy the platform.

For Davie, financial participation in this type of project is completely in line with its commitment to the environment and its social responsibility. “Davie is a forward-looking company. For us, the ship of the future is a green ship, in every respect, and that includes underwater noise reduction. This was an opportunity for us to concretely support a project that matches our intentions. We look forward to the seeing the results of the experienced researchers who will be involved in this project,” concluded Lindsey Kettel, Davie’s Senior Vice-President, Strategic Development.

About Chantier Davie Canada Inc.

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada’s premier naval shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada’s largest, most long-standing and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security or fulfill acute business needs.

About Innovation maritime

Innovation maritime is a College Centre for Transfer of Technology based in Rimouski since 2001. It has completed some 400 projects with maritime industry partners, and its field of expertise covers marine engineering, environmental technologies, maritime navigation and transportation, maritime surveillance and professional diving.

About the Université de Sherbrooke and the Centre for Research in Acoustics-Signal-Human

Known for its sense of innovation, its synergy with other organizations and its research activities that answer to society’s needs, the Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS) is a leading partner with national and local governments in promoting social, cultural and economic development. It also stands out for the rapid growth of its research activities in recent years, its success in technology transfer, its entrepreneurial initiatives and open innovation with the industrial and social sectors. The Centre for Research in Acoustics-Signal-Human (CRASH), founded in 2019, aims to be an international leader in scientific discoveries and technological innovations in acoustics. Professor Robin, member of CRASH-UdeS, is also a research associate at Innovation maritime.

