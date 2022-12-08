Michael Best Strategies Launches New Defense & National Security Practice

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Best Strategies (Strategies), the Washington-based consulting practice with a legacy of success for its clients, today announced its newest practice focusing on Defense & National Security. The practice will be led by Erik Berdy, whose career has spanned decades of service in the Army, at the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill.

Berdy most recently served as the Special Assistant for Legislative Affairs to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during both the Trump and Biden Administrations. He was the principal advisor to the Chairman and Joint Staff for all Congressional matters, significantly improving Congress-Joint Staff relations while connecting disparate staffs and departments to enable stronger collaboration for better outcomes.

The team is rounded out with Lucia Alonzo and Molly Martell. Alonzo, an experienced government relations professional with more than 10 years of experience effectively advocating for her clients on Capitol Hill, also serves as President and spokesperson of the non-partisan, non-profit Hispanic Lobbyists Association and previously served as Chief of Staff of a well-known bipartisan lobbying and public affairs firm. Martell conducts research, assists with communications related to key legislative, political, and regulatory issues, and was previously a research assistant at American University, where she prepared materials for expert witness testimony against the Taliban and conducted literature reviews on terrorist organization recruitment.

"America's national interests and security are being challenged like never before, requiring ingenuity, advanced capabilities and a comprehensive approach to maintain the competitive edge and ultimately our way of life. Strategies is a sought-after partner in Washington to do just that," said Erik Berdy in the announcement. "This team brings a strategic perspective, decades of experience, and a knowledge of how to get the job done for our clients. We are excited to partner with those who have the vision and commitment to be a part of meeting these challenges to our Nation."

"Strategies' Defense & National Security Practice is committed to helping our national defense infrastructure innovate and grow to meet the Nation's current and future challenges and threats. We advise on business strategies, including government relations, public relations, and government procurement, uniquely enabled by critical legal support from our affiliated law firm, Michael Best®. Together, we bring a comprehensive approach to problem-solving," said Strategies President Rob Marchant. "Erik and his team bring an unparalleled knowledge base from decades spent in this industry. Their work will deliver wins for our clients and for the country."

For additional information on the Defense & National Security practice or Erik Berdy, click here.

Contact Information:

Justin Giorgio

Account Executive

jg@k2andcompany.com

6105063927



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment