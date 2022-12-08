AltruBio Hosting Research & Development Update on Immune Checkpoint Enhancer Platform for T Cell Mediated Immunological Diseases

/EIN News/ -- The Company will Provide an Overview of its Immune Checkpoint Enhancer (ICE) Platform



Clinical Proof-of-Concept Data from its First Generation ICE, ALTB-168, will be Presented, Including Development Plans for Next Generation ICE ALTB-268

Recent Phase 1b GvHD Data will be presented by Clinical Trial PI who will also discuss the current Treatment Landscape

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the company will host a research and development update on its immune checkpoint enhancer platform for T cell mediated immunological diseases on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET.

AltruBio will provide an overview of its immune checkpoint enhancers (ICEs) which downregulate chronically activated T cells by inhibiting T cell effector function, promoting T cell exhaustion and apoptosis. The management team will present clinical data from ALTB-168, which achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD), psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis. The company will share development plans for next generation immune checkpoint enhancer, ALTB-268, bearing the same mechanism of action with increased potency for subcutaneous administration in ulcerative colitis patients.

The event will feature one of the clinical trial Principal Investigators, Dr. Sameem Abedin, MD, from the Medical College of Wisconsin, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs for patients suffering from steroid-refractory or treatment-refractory acute GVHD, as well as AltruBio’s most recent Phase 1b trial result with ALTB-168 in this patient population which is being presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“We’re thrilled to share our compelling data that clinically validates the mechanism of actions of our first-in-class PSGL-1 agonists, which work as Immune Checkpoint Enhancers to selectively eliminate persistent inflammatory T cells, to restore immune balance,” said Judy Chou, Ph.D., CEO of AltruBio. “We believe in the potential of ALT-168 and our pipeline-in-a-product, ALTB-268 to offer improved and durable treatment options for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.”

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. The event will take place Thursday, December 15 at 12 p.m. ET. To register for the event, please click here.

Sameem Abedin, MD, is Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine and Division of Hematology and Oncology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Dr. Abedin received his Medical Degree from Jefferson Medical College and completed his Residency in Internal Medicine and Clinical Research Track at the University of Pittsburgh, followed by a Fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Northwestern University. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology.

Dr. Abedin holds many awards and honors, including 2016 ASBMT Clinical Research Scholar, 2017-2019 CTSI Clinical Research Scholar, and Moderator at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Dr. Abedin’s main focuses include acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, and myeloproliferative neoplasms.

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T cell mediated immunological diseases. Its first-generation molecule, ALTB-168, an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1 has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD), psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis. The next-generation PSGL-1 agonist ALTB-268 is a tetravalent version of ALTB-168 and has demonstrated high potency via the same mechanism, which makes it suitable for subcutaneous administration in the proven indications and is advancing toward IND for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

