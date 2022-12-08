HVAC System Market is Anticipated to Grow $271.5 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.6%

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVAC System Market by Cooling Equipment, Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Implementation Type, Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) (2021-2026)", Product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, strategic alliances, and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the market players. These strategies have enabled them to efficiently fulfill the growing demand for HVAC systems from end-user industries and expand their global footprint by offering their products in all the major regions.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202111288

HVAC Systems Market Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 210.0 billion Market Size Value in 2026 USD 271.5 billion Growth Rate 6.6% Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered By Cooling Equipment, Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Implementation Type, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW Companies Covered The major market players DAIKIN INDUSTRIES (Japan), Johnson Controls (US), Carrier (US), Trane Technologies plc, (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Nortek Air Management (US), and Samsung Electronics (South Korea. (US)(Total 25 players are profiled) Largest Growing Region APAC Highest CAGR Segment Furnaces Highest Market Share Units Air Handling Unit Highest Growing Application Commercial Application

“Browse in-depth TOC on " HVAC Systems Industry"

190 – Tables

58 – Figures

235 – Pages

Daikin was ranked first in the HVAC system market in 2020, with an approximate share of 10–11% in the market. Daikin It manufactures general air-conditioning equipment with in-house divisions covering both air conditioning and refrigerants. The company mainly operates through Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Other business segments. The Air Conditioning segment offers HVAC products such as split/multi-split air conditioners, unitary air conditioners, air-to-water heat pumps, heating systems, air purifiers, medium/low-temperature refrigeration systems, ventilation products, control systems, chillers, filters, and marine HVAC.

The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agents, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Other segment covers oil machinery, special machinery, and electronic systems. Daikin has more than 100 production units across the world and conducts businesses in more than 150 countries. Furthermore, the company has acquired the ISO9001 certification for all production facilities and implements high-quality maintenance and management systems in its development, procurement, and production facilities.

Johnson Controls held the second position in the HVAC system market in 2020, with an approximate share of 7–8% in the market. The company conducts its business through four business segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company provides HVAC equipment, energy management systems, security systems, fire detection systems, and fire suppression solutions. Moreover, it offers products related to HVAC equipment, which include heating, cooling, air handling, and controls solutions. The company also provides HVAC operations, maintenance (planned and preventive), and repair services; remote monitoring management services; predictive and diagnostic services; system integration services; part replacement and supplies services; and managed and training services.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=202111288

Recent Developments in HVAC System Market

In September 2021, Cosco Shipping Lines enhanced its refrigerated cargo fleet with next-generation EverFRESH active controlled-atmosphere (CA) systems from Carrier Transicold. The high-performing systems enable perishable shipments to travel farther while retaining commodity quality. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation.

In September 2021, Carrier Transicold launched two new products in the Citimax unit line. The new Citimax 1000 and Citimax 1100 units were developed to support heavy-duty refrigerated trucks with high-roof cabs.

In September 2021, Johnson Controls announced it would pair its industry-leading OpenBlue Healthy Buildings portfolio with the new collaboration between UL and SafeTraces. K-12 administrators can use science-based performance data backed by groundbreaking technology to verify schools meet indoor air quality standards; mitigate infection risks; and enable a safe environment for students, teachers, and staff.

In September 2021, Johnson Controls and Apollo Global Management, Inc.), a leading global alternative asset manager, announced a strategic partnership to offer sustainability and energy efficiency services to help their customers address decarbonization and operating cost goals for their buildings. The partnership provides a new strategic option for addressing the North American segment of the estimated USD 240 billion global markets for decarbonization retrofit and services over the next decade.

What are the major driving factors and opportunities in the HVAC system market?

Some of the major driving factors for the growth of this market include the surging demand for energy-efficient solutions, rising tax credit programs and incentives by governments worldwide to install high-efficiency HVAC systems, increasing regulatory policies and incentives to ensure energy saving and conservation of natural resources, and growing trend of smart homes and need for upgrading or refurbishing commercial buildings. Rapid transformation of IoT within the HVAC industry , high penetration of VRF systems in residential and commercial applications, and constant efforts to develop next-generation refrigerants for HVAC systems are the key growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

HVAC system market in APAC to hold the highest market share from 2021 to 2026

The HVAC systems market in APAC is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are among a few major contributors to the market in APAC.

Growing construction activities and rising population are a few key factors boosting the growth of the market in the region. There is a considerable demand for smart homes in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are also increasing the demand for HVAC systems in the region.

Related Report:

The Smart Sensors Market by Type (Temperature & Humidity Sensors, Pressure Sensor, Touch Sensor, Motion & Occupancy Sensors, Water Sensor, Image Sensor), Technology, End-user Industry and Region (2022-2027) The MEMS Sensor Market for Automotive by Type (Inertial Sensor, Microphone, & Pressure Sensor), Application (ADAS, ECU, ESC, HVAC, Safety & Security, In-Car Navigation, OIS Camera, Microphone in Cabin, & TPMS), & Geography

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com