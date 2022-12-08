Oxygen Therapy Market Will Generate New Future Opportunities 2022-2028 | Respironics, Teleflex Incorporated, Invacare

Oxygen Therapy Market

Oxygen Therapy Market is getting high wattage amidst growing inclination towards minimally invasive therapies and an increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of oxygen therapy is a common intervention in the acute care setting. This therapy is indicated for many different medical conditions. It is imperative to know how to administer oxygen and the physiological effects of this treatment. The use of oxygen therapy has become a foundational part of patient care. Oxygen therapy is a complex topic. For this reason, health care professionals should have a working knowledge of its routes, effects, and role in the care of patients. A medical professional will prescribe oxygen after a blood gas study has been performed. A tracheostomy is an opening in the front of the neck through which a tube is placed in the mouth or windpipe.

The global oxygen therapy market is being driven by increasing rates of chronic respiratory disorders and increased demand for home healthcare.

The increased demand for technologically improved systems, such as portable oxygen concentrator systems, has assisted in the expansion of the global oxygen therapy market.

On the heels of a surplus shift towards home-based oxygen concentrators during the lockdown era, the global oxygen therapy market was able to persist until the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the peak of the pandemic, demand for oxygen was at an all-time high, ensuring a critical supply of oxygen concentrators in the hardest-hit areas. Consumers have begun to acquire their own oxygen concentrators due to the potential of the virus spreading through leased concentrators.



Oxygen Therapy Market Key Players:

• Respironics, Inc

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Invacare Corporation

• AirSep Corporation

• CareFusion Corporation

• DeVilbiss Healthcare

• MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

• ResMed, Inc

