Henley-On-Thames UK - Hoping to be the first BRIDGE outside London to be lit up using latest sustainable LED technology

LONDON, HENLEY, UK, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind the Make Henley Shine project to light up Henley Bridge sustainably has sought pre-planning advice and organised a boat site visit with South Oxfordshire District Council (SODC), Henley Town Council and Historic England.

Pre-planning advice was sought from SODC and Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authorities for the bridge. As well as the site visit, ecological and heritage reports were submitted to the authorities for their review.

Since the summer kind donations have been received from local business, European Consumer Claims and M1 Legal based at the Regus building on Newtown Road to back this exciting project.

Local charity, Rivertime Boat Trust are supporting the Make Henley Boat Shine project as it will become a new highlight for their passengers aboard the Rivertime and they have also kindly offered for the boat to be used on the night of the switch-on.

Andrew Cooper from European Consumer Claims said, “As a fairly new business to Henley we wanted to get behind this project which will really shine a light on our beautiful town and attract many more visitors.” European Consumer Claims has already been joined by Leander Club, Blandy & Blandy and Phyllis Court Club who have made donations.

At Henley Town Council’s Finance, Strategy & Management Committee this week, Make Henley Shine was invited to re-apply for a grant application once a full planning application has been made in spring 2023. Local Retailer, Laurence Menswear wrote in to support the project saying, “On behalf of many of the independent retailers in Henley we would like to give our whole hearted support to the lighting of our bridge and we would like to see our Councillors get behind this project.”

The Make Henley Shine 10 year sustainable lighting project will comprise a discrete, low energy system made up of 460 LED nodes that follow the line of each arch and balustrade and so echo the iconic bridge that will greet visitors to the town.

A change.org petition was launched after the temporary lights were added to the bridge in 2018 with in excess of 2,500 people signing it to keep the lights. Also, the Henley Society polled their members in December 2021 and 82% said they were in favour of the lights.

Daniel Bausor, Chairman of Make Henley Shine said, “We have submitted an informal pre-application enquiry and had the benefit of a site meeting with South Oxfordshire District Council officers, including a conservation officer, along with a representative from Historic England and members of Henley Town Council. We felt that the meeting went well and we have been asked to provide some further surveys to support the forthcoming Full application in the Spring. Daniel added, ‘’We are making great progress with the project – both with correct due process with Planning as well as funding to make Henley Shine in 2023.”

For anyone wishing to make a donation to this 10 year capital project to Make Henley Shine, please email: hello@MakeHenleyShine.co.uk.

Picture above: Chris Barrett, RiverTime Boat Trust; Clive Hemsley; Michaela Clarke; Andrew Cooper of European Consumer Claims; Nick Burrows of Blandy & Blandy; Emma Levy; Chris Hogan of Phyllis Court Club and Daniel Bausor.

Picture below: visualisation of the proposed Make Henley Shine sustainable lighting scheme which has been designed sensitively with warm white hues to accentuate the Grade 1-listed architecture

