Core Borings, Sign Installation Next Week on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that core borings and overhead sign installation are scheduled next week on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area or use an alternate route because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The core borings are part of the environmental studies for PennDOT's upcoming I-95 Section BR3 project that will reconstruct the northbound lanes of I-95 between Wheatsheaf Lane and Margaret Street at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. BR3 is scheduled for construction in 2024.



The sign installation is part of PennDOT's $79 million I-95 Section BS1 contract, one of five sections of PennDOT's large-scale I-95 reconstruction project at the Bridge Street Interchange.



The Section BS1 contract is reconstructing I-95 between Levick and Carver streets at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange through spring 2023. Construction has shifted to median area.

At the completion of Section BS1, mainline construction will get underway for Section BS2 widening and reconstruction between Carver and Margaret streets, which also includes relocation of the Bridge Street Interchange ramps and surface street improvements in the interchange area. The northbound I-95 off-ramp at Bridge Street will be closed permanently next spring as part of the BS2 contract.

To learn more about PennDOT's I-95 reconstruction and improvement program, visit www.95revive.com.



