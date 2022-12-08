The Pier Harbor Group Launches 2023 Note Investing Courses to Help Individuals Build Wealth
Courses designed to help individual investors build passive income by becoming the bank.
We offer something for everyone because we want people to understand the importance of building generational wealth.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pier Harbor Group, a private equity firm that helps individuals build wealth through mortgage note investing, released its new educational course schedule for 2023.
— Tanya Brown
This is the first time the company will hold three online live courses throughout the year that teach individuals how to evaluate and buy mortgage notes and build passive income. The courses will be held in January, April and September.
Mortgage note investing is not a new concept but rather an alternative investment that was once reserved only for Wall Street and large hedge funds. The overall concept is making individuals the bank. By purchasing mortgage notes, the owner of the note begins collecting mortgage payments, just like the bank. Generally, these notes are purchased at a discount, providing a spread between the balance remaining on the loan and the price the investor purchased it.
“Our mission is to provide individual investors with an alternative to public markets by investing in a safer asset that offers a strong return on their investment,” said Tanya Brown, president of The Pier Harbor Group. “Although we work with various types of investors, these courses are designed for those who want to manage their own portfolios and incorporate this asset class as part of their wealth building strategy."
The Pier Harbor Group not only provides the online live course, but also a self-paced course for those who prefer an online learning platform that fits their own schedule.
“We offer something for everyone because we want people to understand the importance of building generational wealth,” said Brown. “Even those who don’t want to manage their own portfolios but want to learn more about note investing, should contact us so we can find a way to help them reach their goals."
For more information or to register for one of the courses, visit https://pierharbor.com/education-training.
###
Media Relations
The Pier Harbor Group
+1 877-620-1386
info@pierharbor.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other