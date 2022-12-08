Estrada: Caregivers protection package bill gets rolling in the Senate

PHILIPPINES, December 8 - Press Release

December 8, 2022 Caregivers protection package bill gets rolling in the Senate THE Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development will get the ball rolling on bills seeking to protect caregivers against abuse, harassment, violence, and exploitation and requiring the grant of benefits, including the monetization of unused annual service incentive leaves, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Thursday said. "Nais nating bigyan hindi lang ng insentibo pati na rin ng dignidad ang mga caregivers sa lahat ng sulok sa ating bansa," said Estrada, author of Senate Bill No. 1440 or the proposed "Caregivers Welfare Act." Estrada's committee has scheduled a hearing on December 12, 2022 (Monday) on the measure, along with similar bills filed by Senators Loren Legarda, Sonny Angara, Francis Tolentino, and Ramon Revilla Jr. In highlighting the importance of the measure, Estrada said that while there is a high demand for their services here and abroad, caregivers are not given what is due them in terms of benefits. "Oftentimes, caregivers are not given sufficient wages on time and are subjected to carrying out their tasks beyond work hours. In cognizance of the vital work of our caregivers, it is only apt that the government recognize their profession to address the lack of employment protection and benefits," the lawmaker said. Estrada's SB 1440 provides guidelines for the preparation and execution of employment contracts, submission of pre-employment requirements, hours of work, minimum wage, payment of wages, leaves and other benefits, non-diminution of benefits, protection from unjust termination of service, protection of those hired through private employment agencies, settlement of disputes, duties of caregivers and the basic necessities that their employers should provide them. Estrada is proposing an eight-hour work shift, subject to mandatory payment of overtime pay for extended shift hours. Also, he said the minimum wage for caregivers shall not be less than the applicable minimum wage in the region. Estrada has also included a provision on the grant of annual service incentive leave of at least five days with pay for a caregiver who has rendered at least one year of service and the unused portion of the annual leave shall be cumulative or carried over to the succeeding years. Unused leaves shall be convertible to cash, he added. Estrada is also pushing to have caregivers under the Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) or Pag-IBIG and to be accorded all benefits in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the law. "I actually filed this bill as early as 2014. I re-filed this bill para mabigyang buhay ulit itong panukalang batas na makapagbibigay insentibo at proteksyon para sa ating mga caregivers," he said. Panukalang batas para bigyan ng proteksyon at benepisyo ang mga caregivers, bubusisiin na sa Senado BUBUSISIIN ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development ang panukalang batas na magbibigay proteksyon laban sa pang-aabuso, harassment, karahasan at pagsasamantala pati na ang pagtatatag ng mga kaukulang benepisyo para sa mga caregivers katulad ng monetization ng hindi nagamit na annual service incentive leave ayon kay Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada. "Nais nating bigyan hindi lang ng insentibo pati na rin ng dignidad ang mga caregiver sa lahat ng sulok sa ating bansa," ani Estrada, may-akda ng Senate Bill No. 1440 o ang panukalang "Caregivers Welfare Act." Nakatakdang magsagawa ng pagdinig si Estrada sa Lunes, Disyembre 12, 2022 sa mga nasabing panukala na may katulad na bersyon na inihain nila Senador Loren Legarda, Sonny Angara, Francis Tolentino, at Ramon Revilla Jr. Paliwanag ni Estrada sa kahalagahan ng nasabing panukala, hindi nabibigyan ng nararapat na benepisyo ang mga caregiver na mataas ang demand sa kanilang serbisyo lalo na sa labas ng bansa. "Ang mga caregiver ay kadalasang hindi nabibigyan ng sapat na sahod at napipilitang magtrabaho ng mahabang oras. Mabigat ang tungkuling ginagampanan ng ating mga caregiver kaya nararapat lamang na pahalagahan ng gobyerno ang kanilang propesyon at tugunan ang kawalan ng proteksyon at benepisyo sa kanilang hanay," ani ng mambabatas. Nilalaman ng SB 1440 ni Estrada ang panukalang patnubay para sa paghahanda at pagpapatupad ng mga employment contracts, pagsumite ng pre-employment requirements, bilang ng oras ng trabaho, minimum wage, pagbabayad ng sahod, leave and other benefits, hindi pagbawas ng benepisyo, proteksyon mula sa hindi makatarungang pagkatanggal sa trabaho, proteksyon sa mga tinanggap sa pamamagitan ng private employment agencies, settlement of disputes, tungkulin ng caregivers at mga pangunahing pangangailangan na dapat ipagkaloob ng mga employer. Sa mungkahi ni Estrada, dapat nasa walong oras ang bawat shift at ang karagdagang oras ay dapat masakop ng mandatory overtime pay. Dapat din aniya na nasa minimum wage ang sahod ng mga caregiver o batay sa naaangkop na minimum na sahod ng nasasakupang rehiyon. Naglagay rin ng probisyon si Estrada sa pagbibigay ng taunang annual service incentive leave na hindi bababa sa limang araw para sa mga caregiver na nakapanilbihan na isang taon at ang mga hindi nagamit na annual leave ay mabibilang sa susunod na taon. Ang mga hindi nagamit na service incentive leave ay maaaring ma monetize, aniya. Itinitutulak din ni Estrada na mapasailalim sila sa Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) at Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) o Pag-IBIG at makakuha ng iba pang benepisyo na naaayon sa batas. "I actually filed this bill as early as 2014. I re-filed this bill para mabigyang buhay ulit itong panukalang batas na makapagbibigay insentibo at proteksyon para sa ating mga caregivers," sabi niya.