Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,984 in the last 365 days.

PRIB: Senate applauds Filipina frontliner for receiving UK's George Cross medal

PHILIPPINES, December 8 - Press Release
December 8, 2022

Senate applauds Filipina frontliner for receiving UK's George Cross medal

Recognizing the honor she brought to the country and fellow Filipino healthcare frontliners, the Senate adopted a resolution commending May Richell A. Cestina-Parsons for bagging the prestigious George Cross Award from the British government.

Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 320 (Adopted Resolution No. 32), introduced by Sen. Imee R. Marcos, was unanimously adopted by the chamber, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, taking into consideration SRN 347 as introduced by Sen. Grace Poe.

All members were made co-authors of the adopted resolution. A copy was presented to Cestina-Parsons during the session.

Cestina-Parsons, a Filipino-British nurse working in the United Kingdom (UK), is globally known for administering the very first COVID-19 vaccine to a patient outside of a clinical trial.

The resolution said that she received the prestigious George Cross Award on July 12, 2022, from the late Queen Elizabeth II and now King Charles III, in behalf of UK's National Health Service (NHS) 1.5 million health care workers.

"Working in the healthcare industry, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, was very tough and challenging. Certainly, [Cestina-Parsons'] strong Filipino values helped her get through these challenges," the resolution read.

The George Cross Award is the highest civilian award bestowed to civilians by the Windsor Castle. It was given in honor of the NHS staff's "courage, compassion, dedication and bravery despite personal dangers". This was only the third time the George Cross was given in its 74 years of conferment.

In her sponsorship speech, Marcos acknowledged Cestina-Parson's historical contribution to the Philippine nursing and healthcare sector.

"It is with great pride and honor that we welcome her today in the Senate for extraordinary bravery and heroism in a time of great global danger. You have truly made the Philippines and all Filipinos very proud," Marcos said.

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Christopher Lawrence T. Go, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr and Poe also delivered their respective co-sponsorship speeches.

You just read:

PRIB: Senate applauds Filipina frontliner for receiving UK's George Cross medal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.