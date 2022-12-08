PRIB: Senate applauds Filipina frontliner for receiving UK's George Cross medal

Senate applauds Filipina frontliner for receiving UK's George Cross medal

Recognizing the honor she brought to the country and fellow Filipino healthcare frontliners, the Senate adopted a resolution commending May Richell A. Cestina-Parsons for bagging the prestigious George Cross Award from the British government.

Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 320 (Adopted Resolution No. 32), introduced by Sen. Imee R. Marcos, was unanimously adopted by the chamber, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, taking into consideration SRN 347 as introduced by Sen. Grace Poe.

All members were made co-authors of the adopted resolution. A copy was presented to Cestina-Parsons during the session.

Cestina-Parsons, a Filipino-British nurse working in the United Kingdom (UK), is globally known for administering the very first COVID-19 vaccine to a patient outside of a clinical trial.

The resolution said that she received the prestigious George Cross Award on July 12, 2022, from the late Queen Elizabeth II and now King Charles III, in behalf of UK's National Health Service (NHS) 1.5 million health care workers.

"Working in the healthcare industry, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, was very tough and challenging. Certainly, [Cestina-Parsons'] strong Filipino values helped her get through these challenges," the resolution read.

The George Cross Award is the highest civilian award bestowed to civilians by the Windsor Castle. It was given in honor of the NHS staff's "courage, compassion, dedication and bravery despite personal dangers". This was only the third time the George Cross was given in its 74 years of conferment.

In her sponsorship speech, Marcos acknowledged Cestina-Parson's historical contribution to the Philippine nursing and healthcare sector.

"It is with great pride and honor that we welcome her today in the Senate for extraordinary bravery and heroism in a time of great global danger. You have truly made the Philippines and all Filipinos very proud," Marcos said.

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Christopher Lawrence T. Go, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr and Poe also delivered their respective co-sponsorship speeches.