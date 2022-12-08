Swiss Shockwave Therapy: A New Scientific Update for Chronic Pain Relief and Rehabilitation in The Villages, Florida

Shockwave Therapy For Pain Relief Diamond Medical Clinic

A pain clinic in The Villages, FL, starting medical trial with a specific focus on restorative non-surgical treatment for chronic pain with shockwave therapy.

Applying shockwave therapy along with other medical devices or orthobiologic injections is one area of investigation that could potentially help even the more difficult pain pathologies.” — Dr.Kachi - Diamond Medical Clinic

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A pain clinic in The Villages, FL, starting medical trial with a specific focus on restorative non-surgical treatment for chronic pain with shockwave therapy . Florida pain management and rehabilitation provider doctors Shristi Shrestha and Dr. Kachi Nwabuko are seeking pain patients to test this new chronic pain treatment options using a leading SWISS technology from company STORZ MEDICAL (KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG) to validate this non-surgical, drug free and needle free treatment option that has been clinically proven across Europe to be 100% safe and effective in treating patients suffering with a number of painful soft tissue complaints.Shockwave therapy is beneficial for patients with connective tissue problems involving the muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints. This new shockwave treatment program can help those with old sports injuries or acute overuse injuries commonly experienced in the workplace; and can benefit those undergoing physical therapy for a growing range of medical conditions. Candidates for Shockwave Therapy at Diamond Medical Clinic include the following:➣ Low Back Pain or Sciatica➣ Chronic Pelvic Pain➣ Achilles tendinopathy - pain in the tendon that connects the back of the foot to the calf muscle➣ Plantar fasciitis - pain in the underside of the foot➣ Tennis elbow - pain on the outer side of the elbow➣ Golfers elbow - pain on the inner side of the elbow➣ Patellofemoral syndrome - commonly called runner’s knee pain➣ Iliotibial band Syndrome, ITBS - pain that goes from the outside of the hip down the outer thigh to the outside of the knee commonly caused by running and cycling➣ Medial tibial stress syndrome - shin splints➣ Bony heel spurs➣ Scar tissue - from old surgeries and cancer treatment“Low back pain and sciatica caused by old and insufficiently treated injuries to the soft tissue or spine is debilitating for so many patients, time consuming to manage and cause a great deal of stress because of how it limits people's ability to do everyday tasks,” Dr.Kachi Nwabuko explained during an interview with this writer at the Diamond Medical Clinic - a state-of-the-art medical office located near Lady Lake, Florida. “Shockwave therapy is a once weekly treatment that may help so many men and women in our community dramatically cut costs, save time, and achieve long-term pain relief.”Shockwave therapy can reduce inflammation, swelling, and pain by decreasing the release of inflammatory mediators from cells in the treated area. The sound waves deliver deep penetrating vibration pulses into the painful tissue, which help to stop the inflammatory cells and promote natural healing by activating the cellular repair sequence.During a shockwave procedure, a specialized handheld device is used that is connected to a machine that converts compressed air pulses into mechanical sound waves. Your healthcare provider will apply some pressure and move the sound waves over the targeted area for approximately 5 minutes. Ultrasound gel is applied to the skin to facilitate transmitting the shockwaves. Once the treatment is done, you can resume your regular daily activities straight away.Historically, a physicians referral order for PT will ask for 2-3 visits per week for a minimum of 6 weeks - averaging 18 trips to and from the specialists office. This new shockwave therapy program cut the treatment travels in half with an average therapy course including just six to twelve weekly treatment sessions.Patients with chronic recurring pain may also benefit. Scar tissue can cause immobility in the adjacent tissues due to being less elastic than regular tissues. Shockwave therapy can break down this thick and fibrous tissue, thereby helping to boost mobility and reduce discomfort.Shockwave therapy is revolutionizing the field of pain management and rehabilitation, and is even being utilized by medical providers at Mayo Clinic and Venn Health. Your doctor will take a full medical history to evaluate your eligibility for shockwave therapy. To find out if this treatment is suitable for you, contact Diamond Medical Clinic for a free initial consultation.About Diamond Medical ClinicDiamond Medical Clinic is an integrative medicine clinic in The Villages, FL, that hosts acoustic wave, celluvibe massage and Swiss shockwave therapy used to optimize functional recovery from sports injuries, reduce the burden of the opioid crisis for interventional pain management or surgery, and like other GAINSWave providers they provide shockwave therapy for ED to help men manage their sexual health locally. Diamond Medical Clinic focuses on clinical excellence, best practices and quality standards in the emerging field of integrative medicine; in addition to now offering physical therapy for pain relief with Swiss shockwave therapy to accelerate patient recovery from more than 40 Physical Therapy indications. For more information and to see if you are a candidate for the trial, visit the Diamond Medical Clinic online.

