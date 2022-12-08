Matcha Tea Market Grow At A CAGR of 7.50%, Valued At US$ 4.28 Billion During 2022-2027

The global matcha tea market will reach a value of US$ 4.28 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027.

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Matcha Tea Market: Global Industry Outlook, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the matcha tea industry?

The global matcha tea market reached a value of US$ 2.75 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.28 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50% during 2022-2027.

What is Matcha Tea?

Matcha tea is a type of green tea prepared by picking and crushing tea leaves into bright green powder. It is obtained from the Camellia sinensis plant and is rich in vital nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and health-beneficial polyphenols. It also exhibits anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that promote healthier cholesterol levels and heart health, build bone strength, prevents the risk of cancer and diabetes, and enhance overall brain function. Matcha tea is widely consumed by individuals as it is a healthier alternative to traditional green tea and contains a stronger concentration of crucial nutrients and antioxidants.

What are the major market drivers in the matcha tea market?

The market is primarily driven by rising product adoption in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Matcha tea is utilized in various foods, such as salad dressings, smoothies, oatmeal, latte popsicles, iced tea beverages, and desserts. In line with this, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes, has led consumers to prefer matcha tea, which is augmenting market growth.

Moreover, with the rising popularity of matcha tea among individuals due to its low-calorie content, various key players are introducing new flavors such as mango, blueberry, vanilla, and mango peach to cater to a diverse consumer base. This, coupled with the launch of organic matcha tea cultivated without artificial pesticides and fertilizers, is positively influencing market growth.

List of Major Key Players:

• AIYA Europe GmbH

• AOI Tea Company

• Celestial Seasonings (The Hain Celestial Group Inc.)

• Encha

• Grace & Green

• Green Foods Corporation

• Ito En Ltd.

• Marukyu Koyamaen Co Ltd.

• Midori Spring Limited

• Mizuba Tea Company

• Sasaki Green Tea Company

• Tenzo Tea

• Unilever plc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, form, nature and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Regular

• Flavored

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Liquid

Breakup by Nature:

• Conventional

• Organic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Food Service

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

