Mullen Hires Donald Borthwick as Vice President of Commercial Sales; Previously Head of Western Region for Ford Commercial Sales

BREA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the hiring of Donald Borthwick as its Vice President of Commercial Sales.

Borthwick, with over 25 years leading commercial vehicle sales for Ford, will spearhead Mullen’s commercial vehicle sales for the U.S. His previous accomplishments with Ford include:

Grew west region commercial vehicle sales 18% (2008 – 2021), achieving regional volume and margin leadership annually

Acquired and developed strategic relationships with key, high-volume accounts across consumer retail, food service and package delivery

Secured primary vehicle supplier relationship with leading last mile delivery company, growing account to be Ford’s second largest commercial customer

Cultivated early EV adopter customers which resulted in strategic early-stage EV system-fill orders (2022)

“Don is a highly skilled and respected sales leader and will play a key role in establishing Mullen as a leader in the commercial EV category,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Borthwick will be established out of the recently opened Mullen Tech Center, located in Troy, Michigan.

“Don’s impressive track record and success in partnering with large commercial customers make him a perfect selection to lead our commercial sales team,” said John Schwegman, Chief Commercial Officer for Mullen Automotive.

About Mullen

