Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Northern California

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Northern California have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters .



According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in California have been steadily growing year-over-year and are expected to reach nearly 1,936 MW in 2022, representing a 37 percent growth from the prior year. Additionally, a nearly three-fold increase in the state’s residential battery capacity is expected by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“We pride ourselves on offering our customers the best products and services available in the industry,” said Phil Alwitt, CEO at SolarCraft, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based technology frees up homeowners’ dependence on the grid by allowing them to source power directly from the sun during grid outages. We typically recommend that homeowners pair Enphase IQ™ Batteries with an Enphase Energy System and add to it over time, as needed.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Enphase is helping us bring high-quality clean energy technology to homeowners across Northern California,” said Kenny Cotton, vice president and partner at Summit Technology Group, an Enphase Silver level installer. “IQ8 Microinverters offers them reliable clean energy generation that is independent from the grid. IQ8-based Enphase Energy Systems have been designed for high performance and durability, and we’re proud to offer them to our customers.”

“The frequency of rolling blackouts and flex alerts in recent years has made Northern California homeowners interested in less dependence on the utility grid,” said Marius Winger, COO at Symmetric Energy. “We’re pleased to be offering IQ8-powered Enphase Energy Systems to many homeowners who are seeking ways to protect themselves against power outages and rising energy costs.”

“We work with exceptional solar installers across Northern California that pride themselves on offering world-class products and support to homeowners,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “IQ8 Microinverters give homeowners more flexibility and independence from the grid so they can generate, use, store, and monitor their own renewable energy.”

For more information about Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

