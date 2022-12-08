Splash Beverage Group’s TapouT Received Authorization from Premier Supermarket Chain, Publix Across 5 Southeastern States

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has received authorization from Publix for all four TapouT SKU’s to be sold in Publix stores across 5 southeastern U.S states.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the United States and one of the 10 largest-volume supermarket chains in the country with more than 1300 store locations across the Southeast. TapouT Hydration and Recovery Drink will be merchandised in 1018 stores in Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO commented, “We continue to establish TapouT as a rising consumer choice with this latest top tier authorization. With previous authorizations from Winn Dixie and Walmart, this authorization from Publix means that TapouT will now be available and at arm’s reach in most grocery retailers throughout the Southeast U.S. Additionally, we believe this authorization will drive new distribution opportunities for the brand as some distributors that cover these stores do not yet sell TapouT. We very much look forward to working with Publix and expanding on this relationship.“

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

