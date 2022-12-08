Submit Release
Park South Tower selects property management firm Maxwell-Kates, Inc. as managing agent of record.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK CITY, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 425 Park-South Tower, a unique pre-war cooperative located at 425 Park Avenue South in the NoMad district of Manhattan, has selected Maxwell-Kates, Inc., an Associa company, as its managing agent of record. The building, built in 1927, houses 74-units, and features restored original architectural detail in the lobby areas, loft-like apartments with 11-foot ceilings, and a spacious finished roof deck for residents.

“We are excited to welcome Park-South Tower to the Maxwell-Kates family. We are honored that the Board and resident community has put their trust in us to manage their most valuable assets – their homes,” said Andy Marks, SVP of Business Development and Marketing for Maxwell-Kates.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a real estate property management firm with such depth of experience, and a longstanding tradition of service excellence in managing NYC coops and condos,” said Judy Olsen, Park-South Tower co-op board president. “We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”

About Maxwell-Kates, Inc.

Maxwell-Kates, Inc. is a leading property management firm with over 36 years providing service excellence to its cooperative and condominium clients.  It currently services nearly 170 buildings representing approximately 14,000 apartments, throughout New York City. It is a portfolio company of Associa. To learn more, visit www.maxwellkates.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

