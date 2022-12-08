Freeze-Dried Food Market 2022-2027 SWOT Analysis, Prominent Players Data, Growth (8.15%) and Forecast Report

The global freeze-dried food market will reach a value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.15% during 2022-2027.

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Freeze-Dried Food Market: Global Industry Outlook, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the freeze-dried food industry?

The global freeze-dried food market size reached US$ 2.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15% during 2022-2027.

What is freeze-dried food?

Freeze-dried or lyophilization is a low-temperature water dehydration technique that includes freezing numerous food products in a vacuum chamber, making the product lightweight. It assists in preserving food commodities by eradicating the risk of contamination and decay due to microbial growth in moisture, air, and light. It also aids in sustaining nutritional values, extending shelf life, and maintaining food quality. Nowadays, freeze-dried food is commercially available in various forms, such as pieces, chunks, powders, granules, and flakes.

Impact of COVID-19:

What are the major market drivers in the freeze-dried food market?

The market is primarily driven by the surging adoption of freeze-dried food in hospitality and the food and beverage (F&B) sectors for preserving food products, such as dairy, bakery, meat, fruits, vegetables, and snacks. In addition, the expanding food processing sector and the increasing demand for non-perishable, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals and comfort food products owing to hectic working schedules and evolving lifestyles represent other major growth-inducing factors.

In line with this, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent implementation of lockdowns have escalated the sales of frozen food online and through e-commerce channels, which is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, with the rising consumer awareness concerning the harmful effects of artificial additives, several key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce nutritious freeze-dried snacks. Furthermore, the rising utilization of freeze-dried techniques for enabling safe transportation of food products is also propelling the market growth.

List of Major Key Players:

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc

• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

• Crispy Green Inc.

• European Freeze Dry ApS

• Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd.

• Harmony House Foods Inc.

• Kerry Group Plc

• LYO FOOD Sp. z o.o.

• Mercer Foods LLC

• Nestlé S.A.

• Nuts.com

• SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A. (R. J. Van Drunen & Sons Inc.)

• The Kraft Heinz Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Freeze-Dried Fruits

• Freeze-Dried Vegetables

• Freeze-Dried Beverages

• Freeze-Dried Dairy Products

• Freeze-Dried Meat and Seafood

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialist Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hotels and Restaurants

• Household

• Food and Beverage Industry

• Others

Breakup by Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

