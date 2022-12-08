Competitive Profiles of Mobile Casual Gaming Vendors 2022: AppLovin, CrazyLabs, Dream Games, EA, ironSource, Jam City, King, Moon Active, Playrix, Playtika, Rovio, SciPlay, Take-Two, Tencent, Voodoo

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Casual Gaming - 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reveals market positioning of companies growth and innovation scores.

The document presents competitive profiles of each of the companies in the Frost Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Frost Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

2020 was a year of unprecedented growth for the mobile gaming realm as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. The gaming industry continues to experience unstoppable growth as more people enjoy advanced technologies and a wider variety of titles.

Consumers are spending more and more time and money on mobile gaming, which saw the biggest gains of all in the past few years and notably outpaced PC and console gaming. This follows a broader worldwide shift toward the use of mobile devices, propelled by the development of higher-performance smartphones and tablets and the rollout of advanced mobile networks including 5G that allows for network- and compute-intensive applications.

Mobile casual games continue to account for the highest percentage of downloads. Billions of puzzle games and hyper-casual games are downloaded every year, and both categories experienced double-digit growth in 2021. The publisher expects that significant growth to continue.

The publisher expects the mobile casual gaming market to continue to grow, driven by technological innovations including artificial intelligence and machine learning elements; the execution of the latest user acquisition techniques; and the implementation of transparent partnerships.

Companies to Action

AppLovin

CrazyLabs

Dream Games

Electronic Arts

ironSource (Supersonic)

Jam City

King

Moon Active

Playrix

Playtika

Rovio Entertainment

SciPlay

Take-Two

Tencent

Voodoo

