Revieve® Welcomes Felipe Tunnell as Chief Financial Officer

Tunnell joins the leadership team with the goal of optimizing and strengthening Revieve's revenue growth in 2023 and beyond

CHICAGO and HELSINKI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®,a global company enabling personalized brand experience solutions through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey, today announced the appointment of Felipe Tunnell as Chief Financial Officer, furthering the companies mission to support the rapidly expanding beauty consumer market and personalization development around the globe.

Tunnell has served as a CFO for multiple start-up companies across Europe, in addition to his experience in venture capital and investment banking. Prior to Revieve, Tunnell was the VP of Finance at Holded which was acquired by Visma and became one of Spain's largest SaaS exits to date. Previously, Tunnell was also an Investment Manager at Lepe Capital, a venture capital fund in London, where he focused on investing in companies across SaaS, eCommerce, and FinTech. He started his career in investment banking, in the Consumer & Retail team at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London, where he gained knowledge on mergers and acquisitions and capital market transactions. Tunnell has worked on over $18 billion in M&A and financing deals thus far in his career.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of Felipe to our leadership team," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO at Revieve. "His previous experience and business acumen will be invaluable to Revieve. Felipe is a great fit, and his operational leadership is a perfect match for the company as we focus on driving increased growth and profitability. We look forward to his contribution that will fuel Revieve's growth and long-term value for our customers."

As CFO, Tunnell will oversee Revieve's financial team, working on financial planning and analysis, go-to-market strategy, growth planning, investor relations, business intelligence, fundraising, and more.

"I am thrilled to be a part of an industry-leading company that continues to focus on innovative, consumer-first solutions," said Felipe. "We have incredible growth opportunities ahead, and I'm eager to drive the company forward in solidifying its position as a global beauty technology market leader."

Tunnell holds a master's degree in Finance from Imperial College London and a master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Southampton University.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience leveraging its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic and coaching solutions that personalize search, product discovery, and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty and wellness technology platform delivers consumers targeted products, services, and treatments that enhance the customer-brand relationship and drive loyalty.

Revieve's platform also seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions and in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

